Lewis Crocker vs. Jose Felix: date, time, how to watch

Lewis Crocker, the Belfast Welterweight whirlwind, is gearing up for a rumble in the ring against Mexico’s tough cookie, Jose Felix, this Saturday at Ulster Hall. This showdown’s being beamed across the globe on DAZN. ‘The Croc’ is chomping at the bit, ready to kick off what he swears will be his year of thunder.

Crocker’s boasting an unblemished record (18 wins, no losses, 10 by knockout), and he’s still riding high from his total domination over Tyrone McKenna at the SSE Arena – that fight was the talk of the town, folks. “The atmosphere? Electric!” Crocker recalls, grinning ear to ear. “Losing? Not in my dictionary, especially that night. I was always the main act, just needed the right stage to dazzle.”

McKenna had big words, saying Crocker would fold like a cheap suit under pressure. But Crocker? He was having the time of his life, laughing in the face of challenge. “I’ve hit my stride now,” he says, itching for the next brawl in his hometown. “With Matchroom and DAZN backing me, I’m shooting for the stars!”

2017 marked Crocker’s debut in the pro scene, and since then, he’s been unbeaten, stacking up wins like a pro. Just last year, he snagged four victories. Now, he’s got his eyes on the prize in the 147-pound division. “Got the fight call mid-kebab, would you believe it?” Crocker jokes. “No rest for the wicked, right? Quick turnaround, but that’s how I roll. This year? It’s Crocker’s year, no doubt.”

Under the sharp eye of Billy Nelson, his Scottish trainer, Crocker’s packing a heavier punch each fight. “I had to step out of Belfast, get my head in the game,” he explains. “Scotland’s where it’s at – no distractions. Each fight, I’m leveling up, getting closer to that dream – World Champion.”

He’s not shy about his ambition, aiming to tangle with the big fish in the Welterweight sea. “Sure, there’s Conor Benn, Josh Taylor, and other tough guys, but hey, I’m ready to mix it up with the best.”

Crocker’s headline act is just the tip of the iceberg for Matchroom’s 2024 opener. You’ve got Cheavon Clarke, the rising Cruiserweight star, stepping into deep waters against Belfast’s own Tommy McCarthy. Then there’s Paddy Donovan, the Limerick sensation, ready to make noise against Argentina’s Williams Andres Herrera. Don’t forget Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker, fresh off a stunner against Cyrus Pattinson, and a bunch of other scrappers itching to prove their mettle.