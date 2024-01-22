Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales: date, time, how to watch

Tuesday: The world title bout will stream starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT live on ESPN+

Kenshiro Teraji prepares to battle the Venezuelan challenger Carlos Canizales in the hallowed grounds of EDION Arena Osaka. This spectacular night also shines a spotlight on Ukraine’s flyweight monarch, Artem Dalakian, as he readies for a grueling showdown with Japan’s hard-hitting ex-champion, Seigo Yuri Akui. This duo of world title fights, plus a roster of rip-roaring undercard bouts, will ignite screens from 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

Teraji (22-1, 14 KOs), stepping into the squared circle for his 15th world title clash and third reign as a unified champion, faces Canizales (26-1-1, 19 KOs), a warrior reborn with four wins since tasting defeat.

Dalakian (22-0, 15 KOs), the reigning flyweight king since outclassing Brian Viloria in 2018, squares off against Akui (18-2-1, 11 KOs), who has bounced back with a six-fight winning streak since dual TKO setbacks in 2019.

The January 23 extravaganza also spotlights Tenshin Nasukawa, the kickboxing sensation turned junior featherweight phenomenon, as he dives deeper into his boxing journey against Luis Robles Pacheco (15-2-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round war. Opening the event is a junior featherweight scuffle featuring Juiki Tatsuyoshi (14-0-1, 10 KOs) and Yuki Yonaha (13-5-1, 8 KOs).

As February unfolds, the 24th sees Tokyo’s Ryōgoku Kokugikan transform into a battleground for three world title face-offs. WBC bantamweight world champion Alexandro Santiago stakes his title against Japan’s boxing sensation Junto Nakatani. The evening’s co-main spectacle stars WBA bantamweight titlist Takuma Inoue, putting his crown on the line against the formidable Filipino ex-champion, Jerwin Ancajas. The third title tangle features Kosei Tanaka, aiming for his fourth division crown, against Mexico’s Christian Bacasegua Rangel in a bid for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title. This triad of world title contests is accompanied by a bantamweight battle between Jonas Sultan (19-6, 11 KOs) and Riku Masuda (3-1, 3 KOs).

Santiago (28-3-5, 14 KOs), who snatched the WBC title in a unanimous decision over Nonito Donaire, now confronts Nakatani (26-0, 19 KOs), a ruthless double-division world champion.

Inoue (18-1, 4 KOs), brother of the legendary Naoya Inoue, overcame Liborio Solis last April to claim the WBA title in a bout delayed by a training mishap. Ancajas (34-3-2, 23 KOs), a cunning southpaw and former IBF junior bantamweight champion, returns to the ring following a mixed year and a recent victory over Wilner Soto.

Tanaka (19-1, 11 KOs), a multi-division conqueror, sets his sights on the 115-pound crown against Rangel (22-4-2, 9 KOs) from Mexicali, Mexico, who boasts an unbeaten streak in his last nine fights.