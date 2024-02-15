Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall: date, time, how to watch

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall are finally gonna slug it out again in a rematch that’s got boxing fans excited. This showdown’s happening at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday, April 27. And yeah, you can catch this circus live on DAZN in the UK and practically everywhere else, and exclusively live on ESPN+ if you’re kicking it in the U.S.

Ever since these two threw down in a clash that’ll stick in your mind at The OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow back in February 2022, they haven’t stopped yapping at each other. Taylor managed to keep his shiny belt with a decision that had people spitting out their drinks in disbelief.

In the thick of that rumble, Taylor got his face rearranged with a couple of cuts near his eye and even hit the deck in the 8th round. But hey, he wasn’t alone in the naughty corner; Catterall got his wrist slapped with a point deduction for playing too grabby in the 10th.

Despite Catterall looking like he had the upper hand for a good chunk of the fight, he ended up on the wrong side of the decision, and boy, did that stir up a storm. Taylor hung onto his bling, but not without kicking up a fuss among the fight fans and boxing experts.

After that tussle, Taylor said “sayonara” to his collection of World Titles, thanks to a bunch of mandatory challenges nipping at his heels. And then, as if losing his bling wasn’t enough, he handed over his WBO crown to Teofimo Lopez in a scrap in New York City.

Catterall, on the other hand, dusted off his gloves after a 15-month chill to school Darragh Foley over ten rounds in Manchester, and then sent Jorge Linares packing into retirement after a masterclass in Liverpool.

Taylor’s all fired up, saying he’s never dodged a fight in his life, least of all from Catterall. He reckons Catterall’s been riding his coattails, bouncing from one promoter to another. Taylor’s message? Be careful what you wish for, buddy, because you’re about to get a whooping.

Catterall’s just as heated, itching for the moment to set the record straight. For him, it’s not about the shiny stuff; it’s personal. He’s got a score to settle, and come April 27, he’s promising to shut the whole show down.

Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum are practically frothing at the mouth over this fight, talking it up as the grudge match of the century. And with DAZN throwing their hat in the ring, promising an all-out barnburner.

Keep your eyes peeled for more info on tickets and the media circus that’s sure to follow.