Teofimo Lopez Torches His Own Career with One Word: “DICKtator”

WBO junior welterweight belt-holder Teofimo Lopez just found out the hard way that calling your boss a “DICKtator”—on Twitter, no less—isn’t exactly how you secure your next payday. One second he’s riding the Riyadh hype train, the next he’s tweeting his own pink slip.

The tweet didn’t last long. But guess what? Neither did his Saudi paycheck.

“I just got fired, guys. #Boxing”

No kidding, genius. You insulted the man funding your division. Teofimo nuked his Saudi gig in real time by tweeting out a middle-school insult at Turki Alalshikh, the man currently bankrolling half the sport. No one had to “fire” him—he did it himself, with 280 characters of brain fog and ego.

Then came the spiritual meltdown:

“Before things get better, bad things must happen first! #Resurrection”

This ain’t Easter, mate. You weren’t crucified. You committed career suicide on your own timeline. You called your boss a dick in public. And in case Teo somehow missed the memo…

You can’t call your sugar daddy names, mate

Let’s get something straight: The Saudis don’t take insults.

They drop you like a hot mic. And Turki Alalshikh? He isn’t some old-school promoter you can mouth off to and laugh about later. He’s the one cutting the eight-figure checks. You think you can tweet “DICKtator” and still headline Riyadh Season?

I just got fired, guys. #Boxing However, before things get better, bad things must happen first! #Resurrection — Teofimo Lopez (@TeofimoLopez) May 28, 2025

Get real. This ain’t Brooklyn anymore, it’s the sandbox of billionaires.

The man who can make or break careers with a phone call. There’s no forgiveness tweet, no “it was just heat of the moment,” no second meeting. You cross the line, they shut the door—then they buy the building and paint over your name.

And Teo found out the hard way. One minute you’re their shiny new toy. The next, you’re “that guy who called Turki a DICKtator.” It doesn’t matter that the tweet got deleted. The insult was public. It landed. And in that world? That’s enough.

Especially when your last fight—a limp showing against Arnold Barboza Jr. on May 2—had the excitement of a DMV waiting room. No killer instinct. No crowd energy. No performance to protect you from the fallout.

“Takeover Tuesday” = Career Sabotage Tuesday

Teofimo had the gall to tweet,

“Hope everyone enjoyed Takeover Tuesday. I sure did 🙏”

Yeah, you enjoyed tweeting yourself out of a job, out of Saudi favor, and possibly off the map in a stacked 140 division. Not bad for a Tuesday, champ.

This isn’t a guy with a plan. This is a guy talking to himself in riddles while the whole boxing world rolls its eyes and moves on. You had the crown. You had the money. You had the Saudi stage. And you threw it away because you couldn’t resist firing off one more bad take.

Final word

You don’t call your billionaire boss a DICKtator on Twitter and expect to headline another mega-event. Not in Saudi boxing. Not with Turki at the helm. That might fly in some parts of boxing, but not there. Not with those pockets and that pride.

The Saudis don’t argue. They replace. Quietly. Swiftly. Permanently.

So congrats, Teo. You just got “resurrected” into boxing’s no-man’s-land. All because your thumbs were faster than your brain.