Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Andrei Mikhailovich on July 13th, live on ESPN+

Janibek Alimkhanuly defends IBF and WBO middleweight titles this Saturday against

Andrei Mikhailovich in a twelve-round contest on July 13th on ESPN+ at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The event begins at 6:50 p.m. ET.

Janibek’s Quest for Recognition

It’s not the ideal match-up for the Top Rank-promoted Janibek to try and turn him into a star. #3 IBF #10 WBO Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 KOs) is one of a long line of obscure fighters that the 31-year-old Janibek has fought during his eight-year professional career, and it seems like he can’t catch a break.

Janibek is probably the least-known two-belt world champion in the sport, and that has everything to do with his opposition being obscure guys. For example, Janibek’s last opponent was a fighter named Vincenzo Gualtieri. The ultra-hardcore boxing fans know who Gualtieri is, but no one else.

Co-feature: Raymond Muratalla vs. Tevin Farmer

In the chief support bout, highly ranked #2 WBC and #2 WBO lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla will face former IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer in a ten-round contest.

Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) is poised to get a title shot against one of the champions, but none of them have been eager to take on the hard-hitting contender. He’s going to have to go the mandatory route before he’s given a chance to fight for a world title because he’s too good for the WBC and WBO champions just to give him a free shot.

Farmer (33-5-1, 8 KOs) has won his last three fights against random opposition since being dethroned by Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz in January 2020. After that loss, Farmer was out of the sport for three years before launching his comeback in June 2023 against journeyman Avery Sparrow.

“Janibek is the best middleweight in the world and willing to fight anyone in that division. Mikhailovich is a hungry, undefeated contender, and he is coming from New Zealand to shake up the title picture,” said Top Rank promoter Bob Arum.