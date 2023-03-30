Harlem Eubank Vs Uruzquieta: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

Eubank Returns On Friday, 10pm Live And Free On Channel 5

Kalle Sauerland says Harlem Eubank will be given the chance to prove his credentials as one of the “hot prospects” of British boxing, this year.

The unbeaten super lightweight makes his highly anticipated return to the ring at York Hall on Friday, live and free-to-air on Channel 5 from 10pm.

WHAT TIME IS EUBANK VS. URUZQUIETA?

Date: Friday, March 31

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST

Main event ringwalks (approx): 5:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. BST

The fight will take place at York Hall, London, United Kingdom

Viewers in the UK can watch the fight live on Channel 5 from 10:00 pm,

Eubank headlines the Wasserman Boxing show, in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment, and plans on making a statement in front of a huge TV audience.

Sauerland has promised that the 16-0 Eubank will be moved through the levels throughout the year and would love to match the Brighton man with Newcastle’s world-ranked Lewis Ritson next.

British fight fans are also excited about the prospect of a title showdown with Dalton Smith, and Sauerland believes 2023 will be a breakthrough year for Eubank.

Head of Wasserman Boxing Global, Kalle Sauerland said: “We want to present new challenges for Harlem this year.

“Harlem is on the best possible platform for a young guy to be built on, live on Channel 5. He will have eyeballs on him, which brings extra pressure, but it will help in very big fights.

“Harlem has a tough fight in front of him on Friday night and he will be facing different types of opponents this year. People are projecting that Harlem Eubank is one of the hot prospects of British boxing, but he’s got to go through that fire in the ring. The good thing for Harlem is he’s doing it in front of millions of people.”

Sauerland added: “I’d love to make Lewis Ritson next; I think that’s a great fight.

“Dalton Smith is a talked about talent, like Harlem, and if that is ordered, we won’t shy away from it. But as a promoter I think we need to build both guys a bit more, for them to maximise that fight.”

