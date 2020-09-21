Gallagher Vs Mendoza Headlines LET BATTLE COMMENCE III Live on FITE TV on 3rd October

Email WhatsApp 65 Shares

Liverpool’s unbeaten Professional Boxing Council (PBC) in Emeritus Champion Dayle Gallagher returns to the fray to face Spain based Nicaraguan Danny Mendoza as headliner for the next instalment of the LET BATTLE COMMENCE series, In association with PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA and NEON ENERGY DRINK, that takes place behind closed doors at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen on Saturday 3rd October 2020 and will be broadcast exclusively live on FITE TV.

The LET BATTLE COMMENCE series is proving to be a huge hit with fans of the pugilistic arts world-wide, due mainly it seems to it’s format of pitting elite fighters against exciting young prospects in short duration (six rounds maximum) all action battles, which is unique for televised professional boxing events these days, at least since the demise of the hugely popular Sky Sports broadcast Matchroom Sports PRIZEFIGHTER tournament.

The LET BATTLE COMMENCE series is also attracting a substantial female following, due to the inclusion of at least one female contest per event, so much so that an all female special event LET BATTLE COMMENCE VI – THE LIONESSES is set to take place on the 21st November.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE III retains the aforementioned exciting format, as besides Gallagher vs Mendoza, former WBC Fedecentro Champion David Bency and former PBC title challenger Sophie Varley make their series debuts, whilst former Elite Amateur Estelle Scott makes her professional boxing debut.

Essex’s unbeaten prospect Lewis Mulberry returns following his success on the inaugural event back in July, as does Heavyweight Liam Allan and Super Welterweight Adam Stewart, who faces Liverpool’s unbeaten Steve Sunners

The full line-up for LET BATTLE COMMENCE III is:

Super Welterweight

Dayle Gallagher Vs Danny Mendoza

Liverpool’s unbeaten Dayle Gallagher makes his first appearance on the LET BATTLE COMMENCE series, on the 3rd October Gallagher takes on Spain based Nicaraguan Danny Mendoza.

Super Featherweight

Lewis Mulberry Vs Rafael Castillo

Essex’s exciting unbeaten prospect Lewis Mulberry returns to Aberdeen for his second appearance on the LET BATTLE COMMENCE series, where he will go toe-2-toe against Nicaragua’s Rafael Castillo.

Super Featherweight

Estelle Scott Vs Carly Mackenzie

Former Amateur star Estelle Scott from South Shields is set to make her professional debut against York’s Carly Mackenzie.

Super Flyweight

Sophie Varley Vs Tasha Boyes

Former PBC Title challenger Sophie Varley makes her first appearance on the LET BATTLE COMMENCE series and faces Tasha Boyes from York in a six round contest.

Middleweight

Craig Kelly vs David Bency

Paisley’s Craig Kelly takes part in his first fight under the BIBA banner and on the 3rd October will be going toe-2-toe with former World Boxing Council (WBC) Fedecentro Champion David Bency from Nicaragua.

Super Welterweight

Adam Stewart vs Steve Sunners

Someone’s ‘0’ has has to go, when Perth’s Adam Stewart, who stopped Alexander Zeledon on the first of the LET BATTLE COMMENCE series, takes on Liverpool’s unbeaten Steve Sunners.

Heavyweight

Liam Allan vs Darren Burns

Exciting Aberdeen Heavyweight Liam Allan makes his welcome return to the LET BATTLE COMMENCE series and on the 3rd October will lock horns with Newry, Northern Ireland’s Darren Burns

LET BATTLE COMMENCE III, in association with PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA and NEON ENERGY DRINK, takes place ‘behind closed doors’ at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen and broadcast exclusively live on FITE TV on Saturday 3rd October 2020.

PPV ($4.99) is available to purchase now at www.fite.tv