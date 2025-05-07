Crawford’s Camp Overconfidence: Setting the Stage for Canelo Upset?

Team Terence Crawford is already sounding Overconfident ahead of Bud’s fight against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 12th on DAZN PPV at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Coach Bernie ‘Tha Boxer’ Davis is virtually guaranteeing a victory for Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), despite no experience at 168, coming up essentially three weight divisions, and coming off yet another year’s layoff.

Millionaire’s Malaise

Crawford’s inactivity is on the level of many millionaire fighters we see nowadays. Fighters get paid millions and sit inactive, waiting until the next big payday falls into their laps. Naturally, younger fans have no idea who these aging, balding, spoiled fighters are due to their inactivity.

“I’m super excited. A lot of people are talking about Crawford’s age, but you know, ‘No boxing, no life,’ as Canelo would say,” said Bernie ‘Tha Boxer’ Davis to Pro Boxing Fans about the news of Terence Crawford fighting Canelo Alvarez on September 12th. “Crawford is still of age [38-ish], but he took no punishment.”

It’s going to be interesting to see how Crawford performs against Canelo, because he looked hellishly poor in his last fight against Israil Madrimov, winning a controversial 12-round decision last August.

Crawford moved up from 147 to 154 after 13 months out of the ring. He looked ring-rusty, old, and weak all at the same time in that fight and got a gift given to him by the judges. Now, Crawford has chosen to sit for another year, take no tune-ups, and go straight into a Canelo fight after 13 months out of the ring. He says he’s taking the fight for “legacy” purposes, but you can’t take him seriously due to his inactivity.

“He’s worked hard throughout these years. Of course, you’ve got to count that in the factor, but in his heart and his mind, his spirit, he’s still youthful about boxing,” said Bernie about Terence. “He loves boxing. This is one way to get him up. He’s a challenge guy. He loves a challenge, and Canelo is the biggest challenge you can get.”

Old and Out?

Crawford didn’t look youthful to me against Madrimov. He looked like a typical person in their early 40s. It doesn’t matter if a person stays active or not. You age regardless. Who is Bernie trying to kid here? A young 40 is still a middle-aged person with a lot of mileage on them, going up against a killer that is built like a truck.

“We got to go up two weight classes. Really, three weight classes to get a guy like that. He’s the hardest puncher, a great counter-puncher,” said Davis about Canelo. “He has tons of experience. He’s an undisputed champion, a unified champion, and a couple of divisions champion.

“We didn’t get Pacquiao and Mayweather, but we’re getting Canelo. Nothing comes easy for Team Crawford, but expect us to look good on the 12th. Expect us to come out victorious on September the 12th.

“The one thing about Crawford is he has guts. Those bums didn’t have no guts. Them bums didn’t want to win. Crawford wants to win. That’s it. It ain’t about no belt. It ain’t about nothing. We signed a contract, and we want to win, and he is the best,” said Davis, sounding like he’s getting a little carried away with himself.