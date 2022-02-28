Photos: Demsey McKean cruises to 8 round decision on UK debut

Demsey McKean cruised to a decision victory as he made his debut in the United Kingdom.

McKean’s latest victory came as his second under the Matchroom Boxing Promotional banner, and the towering Australian discussed his latest performance.

McKean said, “I was happy to get the rounds in with a game fighter who’s boxed some quality prospects. I got to try out a few new things I’ve been working on with the team, so it was nice to put it all together at an amazing venue in London, England.

“I’ve been getting a lot of experience in the UK and overseas, sparring the likes of Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte amongst other top names, and I think it’s bringing me onto a level that will enable me to compete for world titles when my team say the time is right.”

McKean competed on the undercard of Lawrence Okolie’s WBO world cruiserweight title defense at London’s O2 Arena, and the ACE Boxing Group guided heavyweight opened up about boxing in the United Kingdom for the first time.

McKean stated, “I’m glad to be boxing in the UK for the first time. The fans over here and the atmosphere is incredible. I can see why every fighter wants to box over in the UK, it’s really a special place.

“I have to say a massive thank you to Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing, and of course my long time team ACE Boxing Group who I wouldn’t be here today without. Whether I box at home or overseas next time out, I’m excited for the future.”

JORDAN GILL DEFEATS KARIM GUERFI FOR EUROPEAN TITLE

It wasn’t to be for Karim Guerfi in his European featherweight title defence as Jordan Gill came out on top in their battle at The O2 Arena in London.

Guerfi (30-6, 9 KOs) performed extremely well throughout the fight, and looked to be on the verge of victory when he dropped Gill (27-1-1, 8 KOs) in round seven.

The Frenchman continued to dominate from that point onwards, but Gill produced the unlikely come from behind victory as he landed a big shot in round nine which dropped Guerfi, leading to the referee waving off the fight.

Despite the defeat, it was a tremendous effort from Guerfi, and both fighters showed a lot of respect for one another at the end of the bout.