Adrien Broner Vows to Overcome Mental Health Issues and Get Career Back on Track

Adrien Broner, former four-weight world champion and one of the most talented fighters of his generation, has announced his intention to overcome the mental health issues that have plagued him in recent years and return to the ring with a renewed focus and determination.

Broner will make his highly anticipated return against Michael Williams Jr. on February 25, live on BLK Prime PPV. The two warriors will go head-to-head at The Gateway Center @ College Park, GA, in what promises to be a fierce battle that fans won’t want to miss.

Broner has been open about the challenges he has faced, including anxiety and depression, and how they have affected his personal and professional life. Despite these struggles, he remains determined to get back to the top of the sport and prove to the world that he is still one of the best fighters in the world.

“I’ve been through a lot, but I’m not one to give up easily,” Broner states. “I know I’ve got what it takes to be a champion again, and I’m going to do everything in my power to get there. My mental health is a priority, and I’m taking the necessary steps to get back to my best both inside and outside of the ring.”

Broner has already taken significant steps towards his recovery, including seeking help from mental health professionals and making lifestyle changes that support his wellbeing. He has also been working tirelessly in the gym with new head coach Kevin Cunningham, training with a renewed sense of purpose and dedication.

“I can’t wait to get back out there and show everyone what I’m made of,” Broner said. “Coach Cunningham is a no-nonsense type of trainer who keeps me accountable for everything I do inside and outside the ring. He’s been a big blessing and understands what I’ve been going through. I’ve got a lot to prove, and I’m going to do it with my fists. I’m back and better than ever, and I’m going to make the most of this second chance.”

BLK Prime is dedicated to delivering the best boxing content to its viewers and this main event fight is just the beginning of an exciting year for the platform.

Tickets priced $40, $75, $100, $200 and $400 will be available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com. This event is promoted by Christy Martin Promotions and BLK Prime. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. ET with the first fight starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Broner vs. Williams Jr. will broadcast worldwide via digital Pay-Per-View on BLKPrime.com and PPV.com for $39.99 and is sponsored by The Athlete’s Foot. In addition, the PPV event will be distributed by Integrated Sports Media and be available throughout North America via cable and satellite PPV on iN DEMAND, DIRECTV, DISH, SHAW and ROGERS. The PPV telecast will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. A live PPV preshow starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.



