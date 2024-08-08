Zhang and Bakole Both Predicting A KO Win – But Will They Actually Fight?

If we could see this guaranteed heavyweight rumble go down! Zhilei Zhang vs. Martin Bakole, what a battle of big men – and I mean BIG MEN – this one would be. Both guys expressed interest in the fight, and both men predicted a win by way of KO. Okay, what else are Bakole and Zhang going to say? Of course, both men think they will win.

But this fight could prove to be a real battle if it is made. Zhang, at over 280 pounds, will fight Bakole, who has scaled above the 300-pound mark for a fight but is at his best at around the 280 mark.

The pace set by either guy would perhaps not be that hot (although Bakole has pretty swift hands for such a big guy, and he does throw quite a lot of leather, with Zhang being more of a waste not want not type of operator), but the big bombs would indeed be launched.

So who would win?

32-year-old Bakole, 21-1(16) and coming off that big win over Jared Anderson, spoke on The Porter Way Podcast, and he said Zhang would be an “easy fight” for him.

“That’s the fight. I’ll stop him because I’ll do the same (as I did to Anderson),” Bakole said. “I will punish him with [my] backhand, uppercut, body. I’ll stop him. It’s an easy fight for me. He’s a tough, tough guy. But it’s a good fight for me.”

Styles make fights, as we know, and it seems Bakole feels Zhang, a southpaw, is made for him. Of course, Bakole could be dead wrong. Zhang sure thinks so. Zhang, aged 41 and currently 27-2-1(22) and coming off a big win over Deontay Wilder, spoke with Seconds Out.

“I respect him, and I would very much like to fight him,” Zhang said of Bakole. “I would end Bakole in five rounds,”

Two huge men, two big, big punchers, both hungry for the world title. Will these two put it all on the line by fighting each other, and if so, when? Who wouldn’t want to see this fight!?