De La Hoya Confirms Interest in Making Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda Fight

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya confirmed today that he wants to make the fight between William Zepeda and WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson.

He feels that a fight between Shakur (22-0, 10 KOs) and Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) is a “huge” one, and he says he’s not going to stand in the way of making it happen.

The Perfect Matchup

Zepeda is ranked #1 by all four sanctioning bodies at 135 and is positioned to challenge for a world title any of the champions. Shakur’s willingness to fight anybody makes him the ideal champion for Zepeda to fight.

De La Hoya states that he views Shakur, 27, as the best fighter on the planet skill-wise, but he just wishes he could sell tickets. He says Stevenson lacks a “fan-friendly” style of fighting.

That’s held him back from becoming a star because he should be already by now, given that he’s captured world titles in three weight classes.

De La Hoya doesn’t say when he plans to make the fight between Shakur and Zepeda, but it will have to happen soon. Waiting until Shakur fights WBA regular lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis might be too long.

Tank is expected to win that fight, and if he captures his WBC title, he might not be in a hurry to face Zepeda.

It’s not that Tank is afraid of Zepeda. It’s more of a case of Tank Davis having a lot of choices for lucrative fights, and Zepeda lacks popularity with casual boxing fans in the U.S. He still doesn’t speak English and has a laid-back personality.

“That fight, I don’t think nobody will get in the way of that fight,” Oscar De La Hoya told Fighthype about a match between WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda. “I’m Zepeda’s promoter, and I actually want to make that fight.

De La Hoya doesn’t sound like he’s chomping at the bit to hurry up and make the fight with Shakur and Zepeda. It’s unclear what he’s waiting for because it’s the perfect time to make the fight.

“It will happen. Eddie Hearn is not in the way of making that fight. I think the only one that’s in the way of making that fight is me, but I’ll tell you one thing. I will make that fight,” said De La Hoya about Shakur vs. Zepeda.

“I think Shakur, right now, skill-wise is probably the best fighter on the planet today, but he has to be able to sell tickets. His boxing style is not that friendly to sell tickets but I think that William Zepeda vs. Shakur Stevenson is a huge fight.”