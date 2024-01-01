Wish-list: Fights We Want To See In 2024

2023 is history, and as we look back and ahead, it’s time to be appreciative of a pretty good time for boxing. Last year saw some big fights, some bigger cards (some ‘game-changers,’ as Frank Warren would say), with the Saudi moneymen becoming major players in the sport, and we have some superb fighters currently plying their trade.

Right now, the term ‘generational talent’ is a common description being used as far as special, special fighters such as Naoya Inoue, Terence Crawford, and one or two other active boxers are concerned. Indeed, it’s special watching these fighters do their stuff, and we fans have been treated to some absolute greatness just recently. And there is plenty to look forward to in 2024.

With the promise of further “massive cards” in Saudi Arabia, with incredible talent such as Andy Cruz, Moses Ituama, Curmel Moton, Bruce Carrington, Caroline Dubois, and others coming up fast, and with some huge and important fights already confirmed for 2024 – Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk, for the biggest example – it promises to be another great year.

Making a wish list, here are some fights we’d surely like to see happen in 2024:

Naoya Inoue vs. Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez

As great and dominant as Inoue is, fans are desperate to see him tested to the fullest of his skills. Maybe “Bam” is the man for the job? Both men are unbeaten and enjoyed a fine 2023. Now, with Rodriguez set to go back up to the 115-pound division in his next fight, maybe “Bam” can get it on with Inoue, the current 122-pound king, late in the year?

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

This fight has been spoken about for some time now, and if Beterbiev comes through his January fight with Callum Smith, it’s highly likely the four-belt 175 pound unification showdown will take place this year. Very probable to happen in Saudi Arabia; this fight would be a classic Boxer Vs. Puncher event. Can you possibly pick a winner?

Deontay Wilder vs. Joe Joyce

This absolutely fascinating match-up has been spoken of as the ultimate heavyweight crossroads fight. Both men are badly in need of a big comeback win, what with Joyce coming a real cropper against Zhilei Zhang twice and with Wilder being so comprehensively beaten by Joseph Parker. And, as neither guy has too much time to play with, with both men pushing forty, something big is needed by way of an ‘I’m back’ statement. Wilder would be able to holler “Bomb Squad!” again if he were to KO Joyce, while a commanding win over Wilder would see “The Juggernaut” back up and rolling.

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron III

A pretty obvious pick. Fights I and II were great action fights, and they were also close bring-out-the-best-in-both-ladies affairs, with plenty of debate being heard when it comes to who really deserved the decision in the second fight. Can either fighter score a definitive, no-argument win here to settle the rivalry once and for all?

Terence Crawford vs. Jaron “Boots” Ennis

The welterweight king against the man many see as the heir apparent to the throne. Forget that almost pointless rematch between Crawford and Errol Spence (who needs to go up to 154 if he’s to continue his career), and forget any talk that “Boots” has not earned or is not ready for a shot at Crawford. This could be a classic fight, either a changing of the guard or a fight that sees Crawford cement his greatness even further.

Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez

How much longer will Canelo opt not to give the fans what they want? How much has Canelo got left? Benavidez wants these two questions answered in 2024, and Canelo is under pressure to fight “The Mexican Monster” this year. Benavidez is a real fan fave, and the unbeaten warrior is ravenous as far as wanting his chance against the Mexican superstar. Will this fight at last be given to us here in 2024?

Some more:

Devin Haney-Gervonta “Tank” Davis

Joe Joyce-Daniel Dubois II

Zhilei Zhang-Anthony Joshua

Jaime Munguia-Sergiy Derevyanchenko II

Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano II

Devin Haney-Teofimo Lopez

Andy Cruz-Keyshawn Davis