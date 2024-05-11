“Win, Lose Or Draw” Vs. Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr Could Land Teofimo Lopez

Some interesting news from down under. George Kambosos Jr, who as we know faces Vasiliy Lomachenko in Perth, Australia in a matter of hours, might get another big fight next – whether he defeats Loma or not. Kambosos’ promoter Lou DiBella told Fox Sports Australia how Kambosos, if he “still looks like a world class fighter” in the Lomachenko fight, could land a rematch with Teofimo Lopez later on this year.

As fans know, Kambosos upset Lopez two-and-a-half years ago in a close fight, with Kambosos taking the world lightweight titles. Teo has been hungry for a chance at revenge ever since. Now the WBO champ at 140 pounds, Lopez is set to face Steve Claggett in June. Assuming Teo wins – and most people are assuming he will do so – it could be the return with Kambosos, the only man to have beaten Lopez, next.

As DiBella explained.

“If George performs well there is always the [Teofimo] Lopez fight because he kicked Teofimo’s rear end,” the promoter said. “So that fight will always be there as long as George still looks like a world class fighter. And I have no reason to believe he won’t because George is a world class fighter and I know he’s going to give a great performance Sunday. The question is, will it be enough to beat Lomachenko?”

“Win, lose or draw,” DiBella said, Kambosos, so long as he puts on a good show in a competitive fight, could get the Lopez rematch in his next fight. So, will this news serve to give Kambosos enough added incentive and motivation to score the upset over Loma (Loma is the pick to win in nearly all quarters)? It could well do the trick.

And a return between Kambosos and Lopez would certainly be an interesting fight. Lopez looked great in winning his second world title in as many weights when he dominated Josh Taylor, and it would be interesting to see if Kambosos could beat that version of “The Takeover.”

Kambosos, who has vowed to defeat Loma and retire him in the process, will be in a great position if he gets the win over the former pound-for-pound king and future Hall of Famer. While Kambosos could still be in a pretty good place even if he loses to Lomachenko but looks good enough to convince DiBella his guy is still a world class operator.

As for Loma, if he wins the fight in Perth, he could face Shakur Stevenson next, as Bob Arum has already mentioned.

Now, as final picks go – who do you like in today’s Lomachenko Vs. Kambosos fight?