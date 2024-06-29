Will Manny Pacquiao Fight Mario Barrios For The WBC Welterweight Title This Year?

According to a key Manny Pacquiao team member, Bob Santos, a deal is “in place” for Pac-Man to challenge WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios later this year. Santos spoke with World Boxing News, and he said Pacquiao, now aged 45 and set to box another exhibition fight next month, will go for Barrios, who was recently upgraded to full WBC champ at 147, this with the vacation of the belt by Terence Crawford.

So, can Pacquiao make more history and become champion again at age 45?

“Once Mario was getting elevated (to full WBC champion), Pacquiao wanted to make history, and Barrios is the guy that he wants to fight for the WBC title,” Santos said. “We’re all moving forward, no doubt about it. It’s just a matter of putting together where the fight is gonna be and all the little details here and there. But Manny wants the fight, and Mario wants the fight.”

Pacquiao hadn’t boxed since the summer of 2021, when he lost a decision to Yordenis Ugas. Since then, Pacquiao has kept himself in shape, with no excess weight put on. Also, Manny is way faster than just about any other 45-year-old boxer you could wish to name. Still, can Pacquiao return after three years out and beat a good, strong, and far younger fighter in Barrios?

It seems we will get our answer before the year is out.

If Pacquiao could dethrone Barrios – who has said it would be an absolute honor to share a ring with the living legend – he would break his record of being the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history. Pac-Man set the record at age 40 when he defeated Keith Thurman by a 12-round decision in July of 2019, his last win.

Can Manny now come again and break his record, this at the age of 45? Pacquiao, 62-8-2(39), will be giving away 16 years if/when he fights Barrios, who is currently 29-2(18). The man from San Antonio has won three on the bounce since being beaten back-to-back by Tank Davis and Thurman. Barrios has been stopped just once, this by Tank.