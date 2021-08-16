Who Has The Greater Wins – Pacquiao Or Mayweather?

It’s been a hot topic for some time and it likely will be for a good many years to come: who is the greater fighter, Manny Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather? Or, who has the greatest string of ring victories out of the two? As we know, Mayweather defeated Pacquiao, in a dull fight, back in May of 2015, so to many people the question of who the greater fighter of the two is is an easy and straightforward one to answer.

However, to others, it’s not that simple. Pacquiao was carrying a shoulder injury when he fought Mayweather. Also, did Pacquiao fight and defeat more in-their-prime, at their best fighters than Mayweather did? According to trainer Freddie Roach (who is of course going to be somewhat biased) this is indeed the case.

Freddie spoke with Betway, and he made his case for his fighter having had a greater run of victories than Floyd had.

“Manny is one of the greatest fighters of all time. Look at the roster of Hall of Famers he beat when they were still at their peak, and many were world champions when he fought them,” Freddie said to the betting website. “Taking nothing away from Floyd [Mayweather], no one ever beat him, but if you did a little digging into when he fought a lot of them, I think you will see a difference overall in the quality of Manny’s victories.”

There is no doubt, Mayweather and Pacquiao each fought and defeated some great fighters, but did Mayweather perhaps wait until one or more of the greats he fought were past their best? It’s basically down to opinion and nothing more. On one hand, Mayweather beat a fresher Oscar De La Hoya than Pacquiao did. On the other hand, Pacquiao faced a fresher Miguel Cotto than Mayweather did.

Again, this is a debate that isn’t likely to go away any time soon. Who do YOU think is the greater fighter – Manny or Floyd?