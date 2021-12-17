Which Fights Will Stand Out On This Busy Fight Weekend? 

The end of the year is approaching and that means managers and promoters are in a rush to get their fighters out one last time to fill their pockets up before the holiday season. The main events don’t all pop out as being great fights but will break down which fights will be worth it on the top of the bill and the undercards. From FOX, to Showtime PPV, to ESPN+, and a few cards on DAZN this weekend is got everything but a super fight.

Let’s begin with the PBC on FOX a card I will be covering live that features secondary titlist and rising prospect David Morrell Jr. looking to get some much-needed rounds in facing Alantez Fox on Saturday night. Fighting in his adopted hometown of Minneapolis, Morrell Jr. and his management have recently decided to switch camps opting to train with a more established Ronny Shields in Houston. Being from Minneapolis I was pumped to hear more than two years ago the plan for David to train locally but it was just a matter of time for him to move I just assumed. The lack of quality sparring and no disrespect to his former trainers, the upgrade in trainer will pay dividends as well for a boxer with a bright future.

Of course, we never know until the first bell rings how the fights will play out but Morrell is a clear favorite and will likely get rounds in and stop Fox at some point. It should be mentioned that Fox did last a full-12 with Demetrius Andrade so hopefully he can put up a good effort. On the undercard two developmental bouts to watch out for are Jose Valenzuela vs. Austin Dulay and Richardson Hitchins vs. Malik Hawkins both good test at this early stage.

This Friday the best fight on paper is Michael Soro vs. Israil Madrimov going at it for a WBA 154-pound title eliminator on DAZN. Soro is older no doubt but he’s a game fighter that won’t back down. If Soro can bring back some of that magic he showed against Brian Castano we could have an upset on our hands. Regardless Michael is worth taking a flyer out on as an underdog. Madrimov of late has looked just okay getting hit too much and loose with his punching accuracy so it will be interesting to see if he tightened up a bit in order to show his much-discussed potential.

Also, on Friday Artur Beterbiev returns in a matchup that would’ve been more intriguing a few years back against Marcus Browne. At least Browne got a fight in 2021 so he’s not coming off an extended long layoff like his last fight. Browne has enough talent and pop to land clean meaning he will win rounds but Beterbiev’s power will be the difference maker. It is worth noting Artur isn’t getting any younger and his career has been stuck in neutral ever since that big win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

This Saturday in the afternoon stateside time from Manchester, England Joseph Parker meets Derek Chisora in a rematch bout on DAZN. The first meeting was a decent style-fight and here’s hoping the 2nd time around theirs even more action to go along with competiveness. Chisora’s conditioning will play a major factor for him to continue to push the pace throughout. At the end of the day Parker is too skilled and has a good chin along with smarts to last the distance if he finds himself in trouble. Carlos Gongora vs. Lerrone Richards is a closely-matched scrap that could be very fun to watch as well.

Another Saturday card in the main event Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Yunieski Gonzalez on DAZN could be a good TV fight but the undercard bouts are worth catching. Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Rene Alvarado, Marlen Esparza vs. Anabel Ortiz, and Seneisa Estrada vs. Maria Santizo all could turn out to be a solid watch.

And lastly is the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight on Showtime PPV. Woodley supposedly had been training just in case he needed to fill in for Tommy Fury and we should be able to find out if that’s actually true fight night. Not too much interest from this guy to be honest in watching a rewind but I have always appreciated Amanda Serrano. Another busy freaking weekend and let’s hope we have a few of these fights really shine so we can be entertained at the very least considering the time it will take to get through all these fights.

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast Available at www.blogtalkradio.com/ropeadoperadio & TheGruelingTruth.Com Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio