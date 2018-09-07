Weights: Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter – Photo Gallery

DANNY GARCIA vs. SHAWN PORTER – WBC Welterweight World Championship

Danny Garcia – 146 ¾ pounds

Shawn Porter – 147 pounds.





Referee: Steve Willis; Judges: Don Ackerman (N.Y.), Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Eric Marlinski (N.Y.)

YORDENIS UGAS vs. CESAR MIGUEL BARRIONUEVO – WBC Welterweight World Title Eliminator

Yordenis Ugas – 146 ¾ pounds

Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo – 146 pounds

Referee: Ricky Gonzalez; Judges: John McKaie (N.Y.), Kevin Morgan (N.Y.), Tom Schreck (N.Y.)

ADAM KOWNACKI vs. CHARLES MARTIN – 10-Round Heavyweight Bout

Adam Kownacki – 263 ¼ pounds

Charles Martin – 246 pounds





Referee and judges for Kownacki-Martin are not yet determined and will be provided on Saturday

AMANDA SERRANO vs. YAMILA REYNOSO – WBO Junior Welterweight World Championship

Amanda Serrano – 138 ½ pounds

Yamila Esther Reynoso – 138 ¾ pounds

Referee: Eddie Claudio (N.Y.); Judges: Joseph Pasquale (N.J.), Larry Hazzard Jr. (N.J.), Waleska Roldan (N.Y.)

FLASH QUOTES





Danny Garcia:

“It’s a matter of time before I fight everybody. It’s how the sport is. It’s all about timing and the time is now. I’m ready to go in there and reclaim what is mine. I’m excited for all my fights. This is another fight for my legacy. I plan on going in there and giving 150 percent and giving my all, my blood, sweat and my tears and make my family and my friends proud. Danny Garcia, baby. Win by under 9.”

Shawn Porter:

“It’s hard to put it into words how bad I want this. The best way I can describe it in words is that I’ve never wanted anything more in my life. To some, it’s just a belt, but for me it’s my world. Like I said, I’m not leaving Brooklyn without this belt. Shawn Porter will be victorious tomorrow night.”

Yordenis Ugas:

“I’m a tough fighter and I like to fight the best. They say he’s a big puncher and that’s what I like. I like guys that can stand in there and fight. Hopefully it’s going to be a war and a great fight for the fans.”

Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo:

“Tomorrow for sure, everyone will know my name. I’m ready to give a great show to everybody.”

Adam Kownacki:

“I’m from Brooklyn, man, so I’m not afraid of anything. He ain’t got no heart, so I’m going to get in there early and hurt him.”

Charles Martin:

“He’s been saying the same [stuff], but we’ll see tomorrow. This is everything. I’m coming. That’s all I have to say.”

Amanda Serrano:

“I feel great. I love fighting at Barclays and once again I’m going to make history. I’ve won all my titles by knockout so I’m looking to do it again. Brooklyn’s my second home – my home away from home. I’m excited to do this in Brooklyn at Barclays Center and hopefully there’s more to come.”