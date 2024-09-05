WBO Orders Rafael Espinoza vs. Robeisy Ramirez Rematch

WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza vs. Robeisy Ramirez has been ordered by the World Boxing Organization to begin negotiations for a rematch. They have 15 days to negotiate a deal before a purse bid.

Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) dethroned Robeisy (14-2, 9 KOs) last year on December 9th, getting off the deck in the fifth round to defeat him by a 12 round majority decision at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Many fans felt that the two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy should have retained his WBO title, as he’d beaten the 6’1″ Espinoza through the first six rounds and dropped him in the fifth. The judges felt differently, giving the Mexican knockout artist the win.

Robeisy’s Challenge

Robeisy will have to raise his game to win the rematch because he had many problems with Espinoza’s height, reach, and nonstop punching. Down the stretch run, Robeisy tired, and Espinoza took advantage of the situation to win the critical rounds to get the victory.

Fans have criticized Espinoza for making Robeisy wait this long before giving him the rematch, and even then, he’s only getting it due to him being mandatory. Espinoza could have recognized how hard their fight was last December and isn’t anxious to get back in with Robeisy. He took a lot of big shots from Robeisy in that fight and would have been knocked out in the fifth if Ramirez had pressed it.

Espinoza will likely be the favorite for the rematch because of his size and engine. Robeisy, 5’6″, gave up a lot of size, and he did not know how to deal with Espinoza’s octopus style of throwing punches from odd angles. The Cuban talent didn’t know what was coming from Espinoza, and he looked confused and exhausted in the last half.

Robeisy wants this rematch because he wants to avenge his loss and go on to face the other champions in a unification.