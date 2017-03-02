David Haye-Tony Bellew: who wins? Seven experts give their predictions

It’s the biggest, most intense British heavyweight match-up of the year and opinions remain divided over just what will happen when passionate rivals David Haye and Tony Bellew collide in London. The supercharged atmosphere surrounding the fight has led to both excitement and controversy; Haye’s pre-fight threats of inflicting serious, career-ending damage on his rival offending many.





The bombs are expected to go off in a major way on Saturday and fans are anticipating a fight that lives up to the hype. But who wins: proven heavyweight Haye, 28-2(26) or reigning WBC cruiserweight champion Bellew, 28-2-1(18)?

Here seven experts give their take on the big fight that has captured so much attention in the UK and beyond:

Clinton Woods, former IBF light-heavyweight champion:

“I think Haye will be too powerful for Bellew. As soon as Bellew feels a right hand, it’s game over. To tell you the truth, I think this is a manufactured fight. Still, I hope I’m wrong and I hope Bellew wins.”

Jay Deas, trainer of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder:

“It’s an interesting fight. Bellew has really hit his peak and is fighting the best he ever has. He deserves a ton of credit for his win over Makabu, who no one wanted to fight, a southpaw with brutal power and a style similar to Arthur Abraham in that he advances hands High looking only to land bombs. Then he came back to beat B J Flores who is a technically sound boxer. As for Haye, he has all the gifts. Speed, power, agility, ring smarts and he seems motivated this go around to reach his full potential. I think the important thing here is that Haye finds himself in the position of being the bigger man. Both have cruiserweight backgrounds but Haye has lived in the heavyweight division for quite a while now. He looks good there and comfortable. It takes time to adjust to the weight and the size of the division. I would have preferred one fight at heavyweight for Bellew against the likes of a David Allen, Jarrell Miller or Andrey Fedosov before fighting someone of Haye’s caliber but I commend him for his confidence and willingness to take on one of the best. My call is for Haye in a spirited battle the fans will love and I think both men will do themselves proud.”

Esham Pickering, former Commonwealth, British and European super-bantamweight champion:

“I think Haye will win, by KO in one or two rounds. But I do hope Bellew can make a fight of it.”

BJ Flores, the last man to face Bellew:

“Tony is patient and tough and he believes in himself. One thing he does well is close the distance and attack when he smells blood. These things won’t help him against David. This fight will be very short! As soon as David touches Tony the fight will be instantly over. Tony will try but he won’t be durable enough to trade with David.”

Glenn McCrory, former IBF cruiserweight champ:

“I pick Haye, early! Despite his layoff, he’s fit and strong and the more natural fighter at heavyweight. He will score a KO early on.”

John H. Stracey, former WBC welterweight champion:

“I think Bellew could pull it off. It will be interesting. Haye hasn’t fought anyone [good] for a long time.”

Lee Murtagh, long-time middleweight, super-middleweight campaigner:

“I honestly can’t see how Bellew can win if he’s going to make it a dogfight. Haye is just too powerful. Still, I hope I’m wrong as I’m friends with Dave Coldwell, Bellew’s trainer.”