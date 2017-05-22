Brook vs. Spence Jr: Where To Watch

Fight night coverage begins at around 07:00 p.m uk time on Sky Box Office. While US viewers will be able to catch undercard action starting at mid-day eastern time on Showtime Boxing.

Super Channel subscribers across Canada will be able to watch this Saturday’s mega-fight between International Boxing Federation (IBF) Welterweight World Champion Kell “The Special One” Brook and undefeated No. 1 mandatory contender Errol “The Truth” Spence, Jr., starting at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT, live from the outdoor Bramall Football Ground in Sheffield, Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

“Brook vs. Spence, Jr.” is a presentation of Matchroom Boxing. Super Channel will air four exciting fights from this card, headlined by one of the most anticipated fights of the year between two world-class prize fighters, exclusively in Canada.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back world-class caliber boxing to our viewers,” said Troy Wassil, Director of Programming, Domestic Distributors & Sports. “This is the type of high-quality, exclusive sports content that subscribers can look forward to seeing as part of the Super Channel Sports sub-brand.”

Brook (36-1, 25 KOs), fighting at home in Sheffield, captured the IBF 147-pound division title August 16, 2014, with a signature victory, by way of a 12-round decision, over Shawn Porter in Carson, California. The 31-year-old Brook has successfully defended his championship belt three times, including a pair of challengers from Canada, Jo Jo Dan and Kevin Bizier.

In his most recent fight this past September, unified world middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (35-0) ruined Brook’s perfect record, stopping the game Brit who had moved up two weight classes in five rounds.

Brock is 4-1 (3 KOs) in world title fights, 3-1 (1 KO) in fights against former or current world champions, defeating Porter, Lovemore Ndou and Vyacheslav Senchenko.

Spence, Jr., 27, has been hyped by some as the possible successor to retired Floyd Mayweather, Jr. as the new face of boxing. Fighting out of Texas, Spence, Jr. was a 2012 US Olympian who fought in the London Games.

Spence Jr. has defeated the likes of former world champion Chris Algieri, as well as Leonard Bundu, Alejandro Barrera and Chris van Heerden, among the more notables during his 4 ½ year professional career.

The 12-round co-feature for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Middleweight World Championship pits three-time World title challenger “Saint” George Groves (25-3-0, 18 KOs) against former WBA Super Middleweight World Champion Fedor Chudinov (14-1, 10 KOs).

Groves, fighting out of London, has defeated fellow countryman and current IBF Super Middleweight World Champion James DeGale and former World light heavyweight titlist Glen Johnson.

Last February, Chudinov lost his WBA strap to Felix Sturm in a rematch of a title fight the Russian had won. Chudinov has also defeated Frank Buglioni and Ben McCullough.

Kicking-off the three-hour, action-packed Super Channel broadcast is 12-round heavyweight clash between David “White Rhino” Allen (11-2-1, 8 KOs) and Lenroy “TNT” Thomas (20-4, 10 KOs) for the vacant Commonwealth Championship, followed by the professional debut of 2012 British Olympian Anthony Fowler versus Arturs Geikins (3-7-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round middleweight match.

On Saturday 27th May, TalkTalk TV customers can watch Kell Brook take on Errol Spence Jr. as he looks to defend his IBF World Welterweight title for just £14.95 – Britain’s lowest price.

The fight at Sheffield United’s Bramble Lane stadium will see Brook defend his crown for the fourth time as he takes on the undefeated Spence Jr. in front of a home crowd. While the spotlight may be on Brook and Spence Jr, the night also offers an impressive undercard fight with fellow Brit, George Groves aiming to become world champion as he takes on Fedor Chudinov for the WBA Super-Middleweight title.

TalkTalk TV customers can enjoy a thrilling night of world class boxing from the comfort of their own home, via Sky Sports Box Office.

From 6:00pm, TalkTalk TV customers can watch every punch, jab and knockout blow in what promises to be an eventful night on channel 416.

If they so choose, fans will be able to relive all the drama with repeats at 9:00 am and 4:00pm on Sunday 28th May, while TalkTalk’s Plus TV customers can record the fight and re-watch the former sparring partners battle it out until 10:00am on 30th May.





