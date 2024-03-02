Abass Baraou Scores MD Win In Tough Slog With Sam Eggington – Boxing Results

Last night in Telford, Germany’s Abass Baraou scored the biggest, most important win of his career as he edged the always-tough Sam Eggington over 12 gritty and at times exhausting rounds to take the European title at 154 pounds. The fight/war saw Baraou walk away with a majority decision victory, the scores being 117-111, 117-112 and, perhaps surprisingly, 114-114, which seemed far too unfair to Baraou.

Now 15-1(9), Baraou, who recently signed a new deal with Wasserman, has now won six on the bounce since suffering his sole loss, this to Jack Culcay who won a split decision over him back in August of 2020. Eggington falls to 34-9(20) and last night, the older man by a year at age 30 looked to be close to being overwhelmed or stopped more than once.

But as per usual Eggington fashion, the warrior from the West Midlands dug in and came fighting back. Much of the fight was fought up close, with former European welterweight champion Eggington, who was having his first fight in almost 10 months, being edged out in terms of power. That’s how it looked, at least. Eggington gave his all as he always does but that tough career may have caught up with him.

That said, rust may have played a part last night; Baraou having boxed in December. The two really did thrill the fans last night, their trading and their upped volume of punches thrown giving great action. The two men would really pour it on as a round came towards its end, this getting the fans in a frenzy.

Eggington, who fought a good deal of the battle whilst on the ropes, threw more punches but Baraou seemed to have the edge in terms of power. Baraou must have known he would not be able to get the stoppage win, this after unloading so much on his rival. Eggington, who has been stopped just twice in his career, made it to the final bell but it remains to be seen what he has got left for any future fights he may have.

Eggington, AKA “The Savage,” failed to become a two-weight European champion but he sure reinforced his reputation as one of the most consistently exciting fighters in Britain due to his effort.

Baraou says he can become a world champion down the road and it will be interesting seeing who he fights next.