Who were the Top 10 pound for pound boxers in the 1920s?

Welcome to Part 4 of 13 from the newest Boxing Survey Series, which will survey volunteers in an effort to determine the best pound for pound boxers from each decade. For this particular survey which focuses attention on boxers from the 1920s, a total of 20 volunteers participated. Each volunteer provided a chronological list of between 10 and 25 names to cast their votes for the best boxers in the 1920s.

The 1920s was an extraordinary and fascinating period in boxing history, where the popularity of boxing grew tremendously, as rules became more modernized in a way that modern fans would recognize. Among the biggest stars during this era was the great Jack Dempsey, who was a national hero whose popularity rivaled that of American baseball icon Babe Ruth. But it was a rich era of boxing which had many talented prizefighters competing during this time frame, many who are considered legends of the sport.

Among the all team great legends who competed during the decade, one of the most notable standouts was the man, the myth, the legend – the great Harry Greb, The Pittsburgh Windmill. Greb was an American boxer known for having extraordinary stamina, and as his moniker suggests, he had a relentless offensive approach where he was always looking to throw, and he was also strong and fast with an unsurpassed will to win. Greb won the world middleweight championship in 1923, which he defended until he lost in 1926. Greb fought 16 fellow Hall of Famers during his illustrious career, and he is widely regarded as one of the very best boxers in history.

So who were the Top 10 pound for pound boxers during the 1920s? And where does Harry Greb figure in?

This edition of Rummy’s Corner will attempt to answer that question based on the results from part 4 in this Survey, which included 20 volunteers. Please watch and enjoy the video. This is Rummy’s Corner (produced and narrated by Geoffrey Ciani).