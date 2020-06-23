VIDEO: Oscar De La Hoya hints at coming out of retirement!

Oscar De La Hoya Wants To “See What Mike Tyson Can Do” – Before Deciding Whether Or Not To Come Back Himself

Former multi-weight champ Oscar De La Hoya has spoken of his desire to launch a comeback quite a few times since his sad to watch hammering at the hands of Manny Pacquaio well over a decade ago. But so far, nothing has come of it. But this may change, the 47 year old great said when speaking with Ring Magazine’s web site yesterday (in an exclusive interview, more of which will be posted later on this week).

Like many other people, De La Hoya has been watching, and marveling at, the physical condition former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson has whipped himself into these past few months (you’ve seen the video clips of a 53 year old “Iron Mike” working the pads, with astonishing speed and what looks like venomous power). Now, “The Golden Boy” is saying he will look at what Tyson can do – if and when Mike actually gets into the ring again – and decide if he can follow suit and fight again, in some capacity, himself.

Interestingly, the RingTV.com piece says Oscar is looking at coming back as a 154 pounder if he does in fact lace ’em up again.

“I want to see what Tyson does first,” De La Hoya said in an interview with Cynthia Conte. “I have been working out, I have been training, I have been staying in shape. Obviously, I’m not in fighting shape, yet, to go 12 rounds, but I’m sure I can get there. We’ll see. I want to see Tyson perform. [I want to] see how his reflexes are, see if he can go past three, four rounds. Then I’ll make my decision.”

This idea on the part of De La Hoya is certain to worry and concern a good number of fight fans/experts/pundits – older ones especially. For if Tyson can do it, and then De La Hoya fights again with a degree of success, the floodgates may well open, with ageing former champ after ageing former champ being inspired to try their hand at fighting again. This is what happened back when one of a kind George Foreman miraculously regained the heavyweight title at the age of 45 (almost 46), with faded, even dinosaur former champs and contenders such as a 54 year old Ron Lyle launching comebacks to nowhere.

Not every fighter can pull a George Foreman. Pretty soon, we might be saying not everyone can pull a Mike Tyson. Oscar De La Hoya included.