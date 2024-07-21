Video Highlights: Jake Paul Batters Perry And Says Mike Tyson Is “Next”

Jake Paul won last night, dropping former UFC fighter Mike Perry three times en route to a sixth-round stoppage win. Paul is getting, well, let’s say, mixed reviews for his latest winning performance. But the big talking point regarding Paul is, what’s next for him? According to Paul, it will be that big and controversial; it’s been postponed once but refuses to go away, fight between him and Mike Tyson.

A victorious Paul, as expected, called out the 58-year-old in the ring last night:

“Mike Tyson,” Paul said. “You’re next. Sign the contract. I’m excited for that one, I’m going to go home and prepare for that one. It’s happening on November 15. Mike Tyson in training, he’s back, looking crazier than ever. I’m going to get another KO and prove everyone wrong once again. Everyone said I was an idiot for taking this fight (with Perry) and that I was risking it, but this is why I’m here; I take big risks. Mike, I love you, but this is my sport now. You’re a legend; you’re one of the two most famous boxers ever to live, you and Muhammad Ali. It’s an honor to get in the ring with you. I’m so, so honored; you’re a legend, but I’m going to take your throne.”

Tyson, who was advised to withdraw from the fight with Paul after an ulcer flare-up, is indeed back in training. In a new interview, the former heavyweight king told Esquire that he doesn’t think Paul can hurt him in a fight. We may see in November. Whether we like it or not, this fight will still happen.

But as for Paul “proving everyone wrong” by beating Perry, not really; most fans, in fact almost all, felt he would beat the smaller, older man. And as for Paul making boxing “his sport now,” well, again, not at all. Despite what he says himself, Paul is a novelty act; he’s an attraction. Paul may defeat Tyson, who is almost 60 years old and has not won a legitimate boxing match in over twenty years, but no one will be surprised if he does.

Paul, who will be getting a ton of help from Father Time when he fights what’s left of the once ferocious “Iron Mike,” is a proven hit with a good many people, but for others, us hardcore boxing fans, we don’t much care for his act. A win over an aging idolized former ring great will not help Paul win over those of us who are far from in his corner.

The Jake Paul show rolls on.