Video: Floyd Patterson vs Ingemar Johansson – Classic Rivalry Recap

This edition of Rummy’s Corner proudly presents the latest episode of a new ongoing series that will explore some of the greatest bouts in the rich history of professional boxing. This installment of “Classic Fight Recap” (or in this case, “Classic Rivalry Recap”) is like a three-in-one special, that covers and reviews all three fights from one of the greatest (and often forgotten) trilogies in the long rich history of the sport. This is a look back at the epic powerhouse rivalry between Floyd Patterson and Ingemar Johansson, a three fight series that took place between June 1959 and March 1961.





This classic series truly had just about everything a boxing fan could hope for – great back and forth action, drama, suspense, outstanding boxing skills, tremendous power punching, multiple knockdowns suffered by both boxers, great counter-punching, stellar technique, lots of championship courage and heart, and a rivalry that saw the most coveted prize in sports – the heavyweight world championship – switch hands on two occasions. All three of the Floyd Patterson vs Ingemar Johansson battles truly had it all, and produced some of the most exciting, explosive crowd-pleasing action ever seen in the long history of heavyweight championship contests.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner attempts to provide a comprehensive recap of this incredible series of heavyweight championship contests, while featuring the key highlights from all three of these classic epic encounters! Whether you are a fan who is already familiar with this amazing fight series, or whether this is the first you’ve seen of or heard of any of them – this video aims to entertain casual and diehard boxing fans alike, with a quick look back at one of the greatest boxing rivalries of all time, bar none – the sensational three fight series between Floyd Patterson vs Ingemar Johansson!

Please watch and enjoy the video! And if you have any suggestions for a future edition of “Classic Fight Recap”, please share your suggestions in the comments section. Thank you!