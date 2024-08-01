Venado Lopez vs. Angelo Leo on August 10th, live on ESPN

It’s going down on Saturday, August 10, at the Tingley Coliseum, where local hero Angelo Leo is set to have his dreams stomped on in front of his home crowd, live on ESPN+. The broadcast will begin at 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. UK with the ringwalks for Lopez vs. Leo scheduled for 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. UK. These timings are subject to change.

And because one beatdown is never enough, the night’s appetizer features Lindolfo Delgado and Bryan Flores in a clash of undefeated Mexican junior welterweights. Expect this to be less of a technical display and more of a slugfest.

If you’re morbidly curious to witness this impending disaster live, ESPN is the place to be. They’ll be broadcasting every moment of triumph and tragedy, with Top Rank and Legacy Boxing Promotions probably chuckling at the chaos from the sidelines. And for those who actually enjoy the scent of despair mixed with popcorn, tickets are still up for grabs on Etix.com—because who doesn’t love watching local hopes get crushed in real time?

Now, back to our main event: Lopez, the reigning IBF featherweight king and part-time heartbreaker, is on a mission to make Albuquerque his latest conquest. After turning fans in Leeds and Belfast into reluctant members of the Venado fan club, he’s eyeing to do the same in the Land of Enchantment. Angelo Leo, beware—this isn’t just a title defense; it’s a full-on invasion.

Meanwhile, Lindolfo Delgado is ready to keep his record spotless against Bryan Flores, who’s also been busy racking up wins. Delgado has been dropping opponents like bad habits, and Flores isn’t looking to be the exception. Between Delgado’s knockout spree and Flores’ gritty victories, this co-main event might just steal the show—or at least lend some credibility to an evening that’s otherwise shaping up as a public execution.

