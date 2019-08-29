Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell final press conference quotes for Sat.

The press conference dais told the story. Four title bouts were laid out, symbols of Vasiliy Lomachenko’s current and long-standing status as one of boxing’s elites.





Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs) will defend his WBA/WBO/Ring Magazine lightweight titles against fellow 2012 Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell (20-2, 16 KOs) Saturday evening at The O2 (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+). The vacant WBC lightweight world title will also be at stake, leaving the victor one belt shy of becoming the division’s undisputed champion.

Two days before a sold-out crowd of more than 18,000 packs The O2, this is what the fighters and their promoters had to say.

Vasiliy Lomachenko

“I’m excited. I can’t wait to come to the ring and show my boxing skills for British fans and fans around the world.”





“Maybe it will be a harder fight, but I can’t answer that until after the fight. Luke Campbell is not an easy fighter. He’s a top fighter, and he’s a smart fighter. He’s a technical fighter, so it will be an interesting and technical fight.”

“Of course I’m ready. That’s why I came to the UK.”

Bob Arum

“Now, {Lomachenko} comes over to the UK, which really is the country that is most passionate and knowledgable about the sport of boxing, to exhibit his talents before the UK audience. On behalf of Vasiliy Lomachenko and {Lomachenko’s manager} Egis Klimas, we are grateful for the opportunity to be over here, to be fighting in this championship match, particularly against a world-class fighter like Luke Campbell.”

Luke Campbell

“I’ve been through a lot having the experience of the London Olympics, the crowds, the pressure of going out there, getting a medal and winning. And, obviously, my professional career, coming to America to fight {Jorge} Linares for a world title. I’ve learned from my experiences, and boy, do I love a challenge. I’ve said for years being in boxing, to be the best, you have to beat the best. And this is certainly one of those challenges.”

“There are no better fans than the UK fans. They just give the best atmosphere. I’m excited to bring this fight, be part of this fight here in the UK. I want to perform and entertain and give the fans a great night.”

Eddie Hearn

“This is a huge opportunity for British boxing and a huge opportunity to Luke Campbell to produce a performance that will stun the world and become the unified lightweight world champion.”

ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell, 12 rounds, Lomachenko’s WBO/WBA and vacant WBC lightweight world titles

ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Hughie Fury vs. Alexander Povetkin, 12 rounds, heavyweight

ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Entire undercard, including Charlie Edwards’ WBC flyweight world title defense against Julio Cesar Martinez.