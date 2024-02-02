Usyk’s Promoter Tells Fury to Consider “Retirement” Following injury

Alex Krassyuk, the promoter for unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, took to social media to let the injured WBC champ Tyson Fury know that he’s been sent a message from above that he should consider retirement following the postponement of their February 17th fight in Saudi Arabia.

“Wish you the soonest recovery. God sent you a sign. Think of retirement, brother,” said Alex Krassyuk to Tyson Fury on Instagram.

‼️ Footage has now emerged appearing to show the moment Tyson Fury was cut by an ELBOW in sparring, causing the Oleksandr Usyk fight to be postponed… pic.twitter.com/dDy3e0Cv4o — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 2, 2024

Some believe Fury is showing signs of age, and needs to walk away. If Fury were to retire, Usyk could fight Felip Hrvovic for the undisputed championship on February 17th instead of just having three belts on the line for that date.

The 35-year-old Fury, who some feel is washed up, suffered a bad cut over his right eye during sparring preparation for his undisputed clash against Usyk in Riyadh.

Recently, there were vicious rumors of Fury getting dropped twice by cruiserweight Jai Opetaia, who was then quickly sent home after just five rounds. Although the rumors were denied, fans believe it was true.

Fury looked hellish in his last fight against novice Francis Ngannou last Pctpber.

“Tyson Fury, the lineal champion, is out of his scheduled fight against Oleksandr Usyk. Fury suffered a cut during a recent training session and is unable to fight on this February 17th date,” said Chris Mannix on his YouTube channel.

“According to Egis Klimas, the manager for Oleksandr Usyk, it’s unlikely he’s [Fury] going to be ready to fight at any time in the near future. When I asked Kimas about rescheduling, he said it’s looking like it could be multiple months that Fury is out.

“When I asked about potential future dates, he said perhaps the next Riyadh season, which could be later this year or even early next year.

“So, a bitterly disappointing outcome for one of the most anticipated fights in quite some time. I have been told that Oleksandr Usyk will try and save the date. He is going to try and find another opponent in the next couple of weeks because Usyk does not want to waste another training camp.

“He has been plagued by inactivity because of his inability to get big fights over the last couple of years and has become a once a year guy because of that,” said Mannix about Usyk.