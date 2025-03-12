Usyk vs. Dubois II At Wembley Stadium Later This Year?

According to Sky Sports, Oleksandr Usyk might grace Daniel Dubois with another beating, with Wembley Stadium being hyped up as the venue. But let’s be honest—this is less of a rematch and more of a live demonstration of elite boxing vs. wishful thinking.

Usyk already dismantled Dubois in 2023, making him look lost before that laughable low-blow debacle gave Dubois a temporary lifeline. Let’s not sugarcoat it—Dubois hit Usyk in the gut, screamed for a stoppage like he’d landed a legal knockout, and then stood there stunned when Usyk took his five minutes, got up, and resumed making him look clueless.

Since then, Usyk has done what he does best—humiliating heavyweights who think power alone will solve their problems. First, he took Anthony Joshua’s soul across 24 rounds, making the former champ question his entire career. Then, he stepped in with Tyson Fury, battered him, and became boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years. Just for good measure, he outworked Fury again in the rematch, leaving the self-proclaimed “Gypsy King” searching for a new excuse.

Meanwhile, Dubois became full IBF champion without throwing a single punch for it, getting upgraded the moment Usyk vacated. His one big achievement since? Knocking out a washed-up Joshua, which is about as meaningful these days as beating Dillian Whyte.

Still, Dubois, ever the optimist, jumped into the ring after Usyk humiliated Fury for a second time, demanding another shot:

“He got away lucky last time. Next time, I finish the job.”

Lucky? Usyk played with him, dodged his wild swings, and aside from that one illegal shot, barely had a scratch. He didn’t survive Dubois—he embarrassed him. Usyk, being the gentleman he is, responded with pure class:

“He is a strong guy, but I don’t know if he is ready. The first time, he was not ready.”

That’s Usyk’s way of politely saying, This lad is still clueless. Unless Dubois has discovered a gas tank, learned to cut off the ring, or figured out how to land a legal punch, this fight isn’t revenge—it’s another lesson in levels. Wembley might sell out, but don’t expect anything different from the first fight.