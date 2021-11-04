‘Tyson Fury wouldn’t have seen anything like this,” says Dillian Whyte’s trainer

Dillian Whyte’s head trainer, Xavier Miller insists his charge has everything in his arsenal to beat Tyson Fury.

WBC interim heavyweight champion, Whyte appears on course for a long-awaited world title shot against WBC champion, Fury with promoter Eddie Hearn expecting the fight to be formally ordered at the WBC convention later this month.

‘The Body Snatcher’, who was ruled out of his clash with Otto Wallin last Saturday with a shoulder injury has made it clear he wants an all-British showdown with ‘The Gypsy King’ next year rather than a rescheduled bout with the Swede.

Miller believes Fury, who retained his WBC belt with an 11th round stoppage over Deontay Wilder in their epic trilogy clash last month would not have seen the variety Whyte brings.

“It’s a fight that I’ve always wanted for Dillian,” Miller told Pro Boxing Fans.

“And the fact it’s being talked about now, I’m very happy, I can’t wait.

“I can’t wait to go up against Tyson Fury and his team. Obviously as a coach, the challenge for me is to go up against his team, his coach.

“That’s what I like, that’s where I like to test myself at the highest level.

“Dillian has got everything necessary to beat Tyson Fury.

“It’s going to be a hell of a fight. Dillian can do so many different things, Tyson wouldn’t have seen anything like this.

“With the aggression, with the counter-punching, with the body work, the fantastic jab that Dillian’s got.

“This is going to be a very, very difficult fight for Tyson. Dillian hasn’t had a chance to fight for a world title yet, he’s hungry and we’re going to grab that title.”