Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk still negotiating, working on rematch split

Negotiations are still ongoing between heavyweight world champions Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. The two are quibbling over the split for the rematch clause, which Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) wants to be a 50-50 deal if the contest takes place in the UK, whereas IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk wants a 70-30 split.

Earlier, it had been reported that the Usyk-Fury negotiations had been called off, but that’s not the reality. They’re still taking place, and Fury’s promoter Frank Warren is attempting to negotiate through the current impasse with Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk to save their April 29th fight at Wembley Stadium in London.

Usyk has already agreed to a 70-30 split with WBC champion Fury for that fight. The issue Team Usyk has is how Fury continues to present more hurdles that they must work their way through, and they feel that he’s going overboard, showing a lack of respect.

If the deal can’t be reached, Usyk will move on and likely defend against his WBA mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois, the currently secondary champion with that organization.

It’s that Fury will try and line up a fight against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in a clash that would could an exhibition.

Obviously, Ngannou wouldn’t be permitted to fight for Fury’s WBC title without making a mockery of that sanctioning body if they were to allow a fighter with zero experience with a record of 0-0 to fight for a world title.

With the Ngannou fight waiting for Fury, it explains why he’s not seemed eager to make the undisputed contest with Usyk. There’s so much money on the table for Fury for the Ngannou match, and he would be putting that at risk if he were to face Usyk.

Unlike the recent opposition that Fury had had against Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte, and Deontay Wilder, Usyk has skills & mobility, and he could take advantage of the Gypsy King’s slowing down due to his aging.

“[Frank] Warren said the sides ironed out all the issues except for the split of net revenue in the rematch. The sides agreed to a bilateral rematch clause that the loser could trigger,” said Mike Coppinger of ESPN about the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk continuing negotiations.

“Usyk’s side pushed for the same 70-30 split, but in his favor, for a return bout in the United Kingdom should he defeat Fury. Fury asked for a 50-50 split in the U.K., where he’s a major star if he suffered his first professional defeat.

“If the rematch took place in the Middle East, each side would do its own deal,” said Coppinger.