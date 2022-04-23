Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte – LIVE action results from London

Tyson Fury will be making the final defense of his WBC heavyweight title tonight against Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, LIVE on ESPN PPV in the US and BT Sport in the UK.

Fury (31-0-1,22 KOs) has made up his mind to retire after tonight’s fight, and he WON’T stick around to fight Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk.

“This is the biggest sporting event that’s ever been held at our capital stadium, and I basically sold it out on my own singlehandedly,” said Tyson Fury to ESPN about his fight against Dillian Whyte at a sold-out 94,000 seat Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Main card:

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Ekow Essuman vs. Darren Tetley

Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball

Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski

Fury hanging up his gloves

“I did all my media on my own, and I didn’t need an opponent to do that. I’m very proud of my achievements, and all these other guys, the Joshuas of the world, the Usyks of the world, they can only dream of what would have been.

“They may have had their chance, but they didn’t step up and that was it,” said Fury.

“The fact that he knows how to perform under the bright lights, and he’s done it again and again in his own country,” said Sergio Mora to DAZN Boxing Show about Fury.

“It’s going to be similar to how he fought Derek Chisora. The first fight was damn good. I think it’s going to be a lot like the second one where he [Fury] was popping him behind that jab from a southpaw.

“Fury was battering Chisora from a southpaw stance, getting beautiful angles. That’s how I believe he’s going to break down Dillian Whyte by not letting him get inside, not letting him tough that body, and bust him up from the outside until the referee stops it.”

“I’m in fantastic shape and I’m roaring to go,” said Fury to ESPN. about tonight’s fight with Whyte. “I’m taking all the training I’ve done in, all the emotion into the ring.

“I’ve had a long luxurious, fantastic career, and I can’t believe this is probably going to be my final ring walk of all the years and all the fights that I’ve had.

“It’s quite an epic moment. I’m fighting in front of the largest crowd that has ever been done in boxing since the 1940s. 94,000 people at Wembley in London [will be in attendance tonight].

“Boxing has become so much bigger in the last few years than it was previously,” said Fury. “Dillian Whyte is finally getting his shot at a world title, and who better to beat than ‘The Gypsy King.’

Tyson predicting victory tonight

“Unfortunately, for Dillian Whyte, the ‘Gypsy King’ is going to reign supreme,” Fury said in predicting a win tonight. “It’s a really big fight. The UK hasn’t had a big heavyweight fight since Lennox Lewis fought Frank Bruno all those years ago.

“There hasn’t been another big heavyweight fight between two British fighters. It’s a very special moment for this country, and my final fight for me to go out at Wembley Stadium.

“It’s been very special for me. I’ve been on the road for four years. Since 2018, I’ve been boxing in the United States. It’s been great to fight at Madison Square Garden, T-Mobile, and MGM.

“It’s been a fantastic journey, and I want to thank everybody that has supported all the years, and all the people that tuned in and bought a pay-per-view. You made a very special career for me.

“I’m going out with a bang. 94,000 people, it’s never been done before. I’ve broken all the records in the country for a sporting event. It’s going to be a special ring walk. We’ve been working on it for the last few months.

“It’s going to be a very special ring walk. I can’t let too much out of the bag, but it’s going to be exciting as they always are. Dillian Whyte is a good tough opponent.

“He’s got a very good left hook, and if he hits me with it, he’ll probably knock me out cold. He’s a big man. He’s 6’4” and about 250 lbs solid, so he’s a big guy.

“Any heavyweight from any era in history would have struggled against me just because of my size and athleticism not to mention my boxing ability.

“You can only be the best of an era, and that’s what I am. I’m the best of this era. I’ve beat the last best. The last best before me was Wladimir Klitschko.

“He was the era before, and he was the old champion and I had to beat him, and that was the start of a new era. All these years later, I’m still at the top and undefeated.

“I’m the best of this era. I don’t believe in competing against fighters from different times because it’s unfair and unfair to everybody else as well.

“There will always be people’s opinion about this person or that person and where you rank. But as Clark Gable said, ‘Quite frankly, I just don’t give a damn.’

“We haven’t been able to secure him a spot on the undercard, but at 57 no matter how much you think you can fight still, you’re too old for professional boxing,” said Fury about his dad John Fury. “Maybe exhibition boxing but not professional.”

Tyson won’t change his mind

“No, there’s no money or title that can change my mind because, for me, it’s not been about money or legacies or belts,” said Fury when asked if there’s a fight out there that would cause him to change his mind about retiring after the Dillian fight.

“It’s been about enjoying every moment in this game. I started boxing when I was a little kid, and I’m 34 this year. I’ve been in boxing for over 20 years.

“It’s about time I went home and spent some time with my family and wife. My kids have grown up around me. I’ve not been there most of the time.

“I’ve been away. I know that daddy has got to pay the bills, go to work and do what a man has got to do, but three must come a time when enough is enough. I’ve got to spend time with my family.

“I’ve got a daughter that’s 12, and will be 13 in September and that has flashed by in a second. In a minute, she’ll be going off and leaving the house and I haven’t been there the whole time,” said Fury.