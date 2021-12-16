Tyson Fury says Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, “probably knock him out”

Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua will suffer defeat in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in early 2022, and he could even get knocked out by the former undisputed cruiserweight champion.

It’ll be bad news if Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) does lose to IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) because that will effectively finish any hopes for a Joshua-Fury mega-fight.

Fury already said that if Joshua loses to Usyk a second time, he can forget about a fight between them because it’ll be over with.

That’s why Fury and his promoters want Joshua to step aside so that they can take the fight with Usyk. Joshua has already lost two out of his last four fights, and he cannot afford to get beaten by Usyk a second time if they want to try and peddle a Fury-Joshua battle to the boxing public on pay-per-view.

Joshua, 32, lost a 12 round unanimous decision to the underdog Usyk three months ago on September 25th in a big upset at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in North London, England.

Since then, there’s been talk of Joshua dumping his trainer and replacing him with an American coach, but that hasn’t happened yet, and it’s questionable whether it would even help him.

Tyson predicts victory for Usyk over Joshua

Joshua is up against it going into the rematch with Usyk because his stamina isn’t up to par, and his weak chin has been failing him since his fight with Wladimir Klitschko in 2017.

Some boxing fans believe that Joshua began going downhill after being touched up by the hard-hitting 6’6″ Wladimir, and he hasn’t been the same since.

They believe the only reason Joshua had won the majority of his fights since that fateful fight four years ago is because of the soft match-making that has been done on his behalf by his promoter Eddie Hearn.

“He will beat Joshua again in their rematch. Probably knock him out this time,” said Tyson Fury to the Daily Mail in predicting a victory for Usyk in his rematch with Joshua in early 2022.

So there it is. Fury is predicting ANOTHER victory for Usyk over Joshua, and it might even be by a knockout. Oh boy, this isn’t good for Joshua because Fury has always been very accurate with his predictions.

I wonder if it’s too late for the overly proud Joshua to have some humility and recognize the danger that Usyk presents to him?

If Joshua admits that it’s too risky for him to fight Usyk a second time, he can swerve an almost certain loss and wait out the winner of the Fury vs. Usyk fight so that he can collect a pot of gold by facing the winner.

“He is a very good boxer, but when we were in company over here the other day, he looked like a middleweight next to me,” said Fury about him bumping into Usyk last Saturday night on December 11th at the Vasily Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey fight at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Usyk is definitely smaller than the 6’9″ behemoth Fury, but that doesn’t mean anything. With Fury getting dropped left and right in his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder last October, age and vulnerability are starting to rear their ugly head with the Gyspy King.

Fury reacts to Wilder retirement talk

Tyson says he wants to talk to Deontay and bring him over to his house in Florida after hearing about his retirement talk.

Fury isn’t saying if he’s going to try and talk Wilder out of having up his gloves or if he wants to sit and reminisce about the good old days with him.

“I hear he’s beginning to think about retiring,” said Fury about former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder potentially retiring soon. “If so, we need to spend time together. We didn’t take in the enormity of it all after our third fight.

“I still don’t think we realize everything it means. Maybe, in years to come, we will be sitting with our family and friends and reminisce quietly about the fight of our lives,” said Fury about him and Deontay.