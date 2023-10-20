Tyson Fury Says He’ll “Sign Another Ten-Fight Deal” After Ngannou tussle

There was a time when Tyson Fury simply could not stop telling us he was retired. For real. Done, for good. Of course, nobody believed Fury, and now, just days away from his hyped fight with Francis Ngannou, the 35-year-old is stating how he will continue to fight for a long time after the October 28 affair. How long? For ten more fights, at least.

Speaking with ESPN, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion (belt, of course, not on the line on October 28 in Saudi Arabia) said, “I’m looking to sign another ten-fight deal after this.” Fury – who we all hope will fight rival heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk after the Ngannou event – stated how he will “see who I can get the best deal off for another ten fights.”

Fury, of course, signed a multi-fight deal with Top Rank back in 2019, but it seems he is more than willing to work with whoever can offer him the most cash in the future.

“I’m going to put my feelers out there and see who I can get the best deal off for another ten fights,” Fury said. “What else is there? I retire, plenty of money, plenty of achievement, whatever……35 [years old]. What am I going to do? This makes me f*****g happy fighting. This is all I’ve ever done, and all that’s ever made me happy. So it’d be stupid now to walk away from it when I’m making millions of dollars and getting loads of joy from it as well.”

Fury, who is still at or around his prime at age 35 (he has not taken TOO much punishment, the third fight/slugfest with Deontay Wilder easily his most physically testing fight) fights either once or twice a year (as do almost all the big names these days). Therefore, another ten fights after October 28 could take the big man something like five years or so, which would see Fury still boxing at age 40 and beyond.

Can he do it? And can Fury, currently 33-0-1(24), remain unbeaten and go down as a great?

If Fury does fight ten more fights, here’s who he should pick as his opposition:

Oleksandr Usyk (maybe two fights)

Anthony Joshua (maybe two fights)

Zhilei Zhang

Andy Ruiz

Arslanbek Makhmudov

Filip Hrgovic

Jared Anderson

Martin Bakole

Frank Sanchez

an upcoming British heavyweight, such as Fabio Wardley, Frazer Clarke, David Adeleye……..

I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t mind seeing Fury fight the above, some more so than others, naturally. Above all, if he is to stick around for ten more, Fury has to fight REAL fights, no more Ngannou-type events!