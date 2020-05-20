Tyson Fury: I’ve achieved more than any heavyweight today

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is proud of what he’s accomplished during his 12-year professional career that has seen him capture all four of the world titles with him winning the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO straps. At 31, Fury believes he’s done more during his career than any other heavyweight, and he could be correct.

There are no heavyweights in this era that have won the belts. Even boxing great Lennox Lewis didn’t capture ALL the belts during his career. He was viewed as almost unbeatable during the prime of his career.

Fury must beat Joshua and Wilder to be seen as the best

For Fury to be viewed as the best, he’s going to need to beat IBF/WBA/WBO champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) as well as former WBC champ Deontay Wilder.

Fury’s rematch with Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) is expected to take place later this year, provided that they can find a venue that lets fans attend.

Fury-Wilder 3 is too big of a fight for it to take place behind closed doors without fans. Although now wealthy beyond imagination, Fury doesn’t want to give up the gate money that the third fight with the KO artist Wilder will bring in when they meet up.

Fury pleased with his achievements

“I’ve achieved more than any active heavyweight alive today,” said Fury to Sky Sports. No-one can come close to what I’ve achieved. I’m happy with where I am in my career and what I’m doing. If I never have another boxing fight, I’ll be happy. I’ve completed the game.

“I’ve won every single belt in boxing. From the English title to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champ of the world,” said Fury.

Unfortunately for Fury, he’s not viewed as the #1 heavyweight by a lot of boxing fans. While some embrace him and see him as the best, others aren’t impressed with his win over Wilder last February.

Let’s be honest about it. That’s Fury’s only quality win on his resume since he launched his comeback two years ago in 2018.

Fury also had a little luck along the way with the referee that worked his first fight with Wilder choosing not to halt the fight when he was knocked down in the 12th.

You certainly can’t view Fury as the best in this era from his victories over these fighters in the last two years:

Otto Wallin

Tom Schwarz

Sefer Seferi

Francesco Pianeta

Considering that Wilder is Fury’s only win over a true top-level heavyweight since his victory over 40-year-old Wladimir Klitschko in

Tyson hints he could fight until 40

“Klitschko did it until he was 40. A lot of the great champions are continuing and continuing,” said Fury. “I ain’t boxing for money, I ain’t boxing for fame, I ain’t boxing for a belt.”

It’s too early yet for Fury to be talking about fighting until 40. When you see a person telling others where they’re going to be nine years from now, it’s just guesswork on their part. With boxing, it’s even tougher for fighters to project where they’ll be nine to ten years from now.

In Fury’s part, he’s a proud guy who won’t take lightly once he starts losing repeatedly. Indeed even one big embarrassing loss to someone like Wilder or Joshua could send Fury into the dumps, making him doubt himself and sending him out of the game again.

At his core, Fury is a finesse fighter, who spoils and looks to baffle his opponents to win decisions. what Fury did in his rematch with Wilder last February was out of the norm for him, and it shouldn’t be viewed as something he will try to do every time.

He got away with a lot of fouling of Wilder in terms of hitting him behind the head with punches in that fight, and that played a crucial role in Fury’s win.

You can’t win by fouling every time because a lot of referees won’t tolerate fighters that rabbit punch, especially when it appears to be your main game plan.

“I’m training four times a day,” said Tyson Fury in social media. “It’s absolutely smashing. I can’t wait to get back and smash Deontay Wilder’s face in again.”