Fury: “I’ll NEVER come back”

Tyson Fury is taking a weird approach to promote Saturday’s fight with Dillian Whyte by talking retirement the whole way through.

Normally, fighters save the retirement talk until after their fights, but in Fury’s case, he’s been blabbing to the media & his fans the whole way, letting them know this is his last fight.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) will be making his second & final defense of his WBC heavyweight title against mandatory Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) this Saturday, April 23rd on BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ PPV at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Friday’s weigh-in results:

Tyson Fury 264.8 vs. Dillian Whyte 253.25

Ekow Essuman 146.5 vs. Darren Tetley 145.75

Isaac Lowe 125.25 vs. Nick Ball 125.5

Tommy Fury 177.75 vs. Daniel Bocianski 175

David Adeleye 232.4 vs. Chris Healey 282

Royston Barney-Smith 132 vs. Constantin Radoi 132

Karol Itauma 175.75 vs. Michal Ciach 175.75

Kurt Walker 129 vs. Stefan Nicolae 127.4

“I always said, ‘When I walk away, I’ll never come back. Never,” said Tyson Fury to ESPN about his plans on retiring.

If this is the end of Fury’s career, he’s had a nice run with victories over Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko, Otto Wallin, and Derek Chisora. Those are the names that stick out at you when looking at Fury’s 14-year resume.

“This is probably the last time you see Tyson Fury or the Fury family. At last, you’ll be able to get rid of me as well,” said John Fury to Fight Hub TV.

“You can never say never, he’s a fighting man, that’s what he does. He loves it [boxing], and his heart & soul are in it. Whatever the wants to do, I’m going to support him. If he wants to retire, I’m right with him all the way. There’s nothing more he can do.

“He’s won every belt there is to win. Why not walk away from it while he has everything in order Whatever he wants to do, I’m going to support him if he carries on or if he retires.

“We’re not trying to make anybody think a little bit more,” said John about Fury boxing southpaw during his open media workout this week. “We’re doing what he does best. That’s just one of the many tricks that Tyson has.

“You’re going to see something totally different than what you’ve seen before on Saturday night. We’re just going to enjoy it and have fun with it this time. This is probably the only time he’s going to have fun with it all.

“He’s injury-free, he’s had a great camp, he’s bang-on weight, he’s had world-class sparring, world-class training, and world-class food. He can’t do anything more, so it’s enjoy time.