Tyson Fury finally breaks silence since postponing Deontay Wilder fight

Tyson Fury finally came out earlier today to say his first words in public since the postponement of his July 24th fight against Deontay Wilder due to COVID-19. For a sick person, Fury looked in excellent health. He didn’t show any outwork signs of someone with an illness.

Interestingly, Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) chose not to give an update on his health and his recovery progress from his illness. There are so many boxing fans that wanted to hear from Fury’s own mouth how he got sick when he was supposedly vaccinated.

Right now, there’s a lot of people who feel that Fury is ducking Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) because he’s not ready to face the dangerous puncher. Moreover, the fans believe Fury is stalling for time, hoping to either run out the clock or use the extra time to get in better shape.

Fury not speaking about his illness

Instead of explaining why he didn’t get his second vaccination shot, Fury chose to thank ESPYs and ESPN for making him Boxer of the Year for 2021.

It’s unclear why Fury was given the award since he hasn’t fought since early 2020 when he defeated Widler by a seventh-round knockout. Fury only fought once in 2020, which makes it difficult to view him as deserving for the ESPY’s aware of the fighter of the year.

I want to take this opportunity to thank everybody that voted for me for the 2021 Best Boxer Of The Year Award 🏆 #espys #espywards @ESPNRingside @ESPNUK @espn @ESPYS Amid some stiff competition and contenders, a real honour. God Bless 🙏🏽 Posted by #TeamFury pic.twitter.com/vd8yb00Hh7 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) July 14, 2021

There are a lot of boxing fans that are irate at Fury getting COVID-19 and pulling out. Many of the fans had already purchased flight tickets and reserved their hotels in Las Vegas for July 24th.

Fury’s illness won’t help

“This can’t help Fury. It’s probably giving more fuel to the Wilder camp,” said promoter Lou DiBella to Secondsout. “I’m hoping everyone recoveries quickly and the fight takes place when it’s supposed to, which I’m hearing in October.

“Stuff happens, and cancellations because of this virus are continually being a regular thing.

“A lot of money went into promoting this event, and this happened pretty late in the game. In this new world of the virus, it’s not such a big delay,” DiBella said about Fury vs. Wilder 3 being delayed three months until October 9th.

“You don’t want to compete with Pacquiao, and you don’t even want to go within a week of Pacquiao and Spence. You want to separate it out a little bit.

“You don’t want to counter-program it, and you also want to look for the right date where you don’t have massive competition because the fighters are relying on pay-per-view to get paid.

“He’s [Fury] a big strong guy, and he did have one vaccine, which you would think would give a degree of protection from getting really sick.

“I haven’t heard anything about him being very ill. He should be happy that it’s a couple of months from now because there’s every reason to think you’re going to get the best of both [fighters]. That’s what you want,” said DiBella.

Fury’s postponement can only help him if he wanted more time to bulk up like last time he fought Wilder. In the kickoff press conference on June 15th, Fury looked like he was in the mid-250s, nowhere near the 273 lbs that he waited for the second fight.

So if Fury was hoping to use his size again, he wasn’t going to be able to do that by weighing 255. But with the extra time Fury has now, he could in theory bulk up to the 270s again by power-lifting and eating a lot.

The postponement costs money

“It’s certainly given them more of an edge, they’re pissed off,” said DiBella about Team Wilder. “I think he [Deontay] was approaching a readiness to fight, he’s not ill, and he’s not facing this distraction around his camp. I don’t think it’s going to be a determining factor, but you might think that it helps Wilder a bit.

“When someone does this and doesn’t get vaccinated and a fight gets postponed, it affects an awful a lot of people and an awful lot of corporate entities.

“It also costs money that’s not coming back. All that promotional money, you can’t insure against COVID right now. All that promotional money that was spent leading up to that fight and the time that FOX gave towards promoting it, and ESPN, I guess, to a degree, that’s lost. So there are repercussions.

“I feel more badly towards the undercard fighters, who are relying on that big date. In this COVID environment with vaccines, you can suggest that people do the right thing.

“Go get the vaccine, particularly if you’re looking at a gazillion-dollar payday as a fighter with a limited shelf life, and all fighters have a limited shelf life. But you can’t point fingers in this environment and get angry at people for this virus,” DiBella said.

The money that the networks and promoters put into marketing the July 24th Fury vs. Wilder III fight is gone down the tubes. It could have been prevented if Fury’s promoters had made sure that he had received both vaccine shots instead of just one.

Wilder has more time to prepare

“I don’t think it makes much of a difference,” DiBella said when asked if the delay favors Wilder or Fury. “Tyson never looks like an Adonis, honestly.

“But that doesn’t mean he’s not in shape. The guy works pretty hard, he’s got a good workout ethic. He can have those love handles, baby fat, or whatever you want to call it, but he’s still in shape.

“Obviously, Deontay was working his rear-end off, but obviously, he’s got people around him that know enough about conditioning to let him take it down a notch before he elevates it again.

“They’re professionals and they’ve been doing this for a while, so I don’t think this is going to give anybody a huge advantage.

“It may give them [Team Wilder] more time to work on specific things that they’ve been trying to improve.

“It’ll obviously give them more time to work on them. I don’t think Fury needs additional time to learn how to box because he knows how to box,” said DiBella.

Fury may regret getting COVID-19 and postponing the fight because he’s giving Deontay more time to prepare with his new coach Malik Scott.

For Wilder, he needs as much time as possible to iron out the kinks in his game from the last time he fought Fury. He’s got to make sure he’s not a stationary target for Fury to utilize his size against him.