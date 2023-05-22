Tyson Fury Arrives In Australia To Support “Brother” Joseph Parker In Fight With Opelu

It’s Joseph Parker’s fight, and it was supposed to be the former WBO heavyweight champ’s press conference, but a certain Tyson Fury is in town, or should I say, he is in the country. Fury, who has always had a genuine soft spot for Parker, arrived in Australia yesterday to support the man he refers to as his “brother.” This is ahead of Parker’s fight on the 24th, against the little-known Faiga Opelu.

The upcoming fight is looked at by most as a step backwards for Parker, who has of course been in there with big names like Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz, Joe Joyce, Derek Chisora and others. Still, Parker Vs. Opelu is a big fight in Oz, and with Fury on hand to help promote it, it could be a good night on Wednesday night local time.

Parker, 31-3(21) says he is looking to perform well against Opelu, 15-3-2(11) in what is a New Zealand Vs. Australia battle that would also have contested the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title but, in a late twist, this is no longer the case. In truth, Parker, so much more experienced and proven than 29 year old Opelu, should get himself a stoppage win here.

Fury, who says he is “serious” about having himself a big fight in Australia and that he will be looking at potential stadiums that could accommodate his fight, says he is expecting a slugfest between Parker and Opelu.

“Had a lot of drinks last night and I think I needed them as well because I am jet-lagged to f**k,” Fury said at the presser. “I think it’s like 3am where I’m from so I feel Like I’m on cuckoo land so excuse me a little bit. Me and Joe are like brothers. He supported me in my career in Las Vegas and all over the world. I’m here to support him in his fight in Melbourne. I’m expecting fireworks. If it’s not fireworks then f*****g hell, it’s a heavyweight fight! Get stuck in. Someone’s getting knocked the f*** out. And I’m going to be ringside to watch it.”

Parker says it’s great having Fury there to support him, even if he is a little disappointed that the Commonwealth belt will not now be on the line.

Parker should get himself a win here around the halfway stage. And as for Fury, will he really fight in Australia, or is this just more of what Fury seems to do best these days, and that’s talk?