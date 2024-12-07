Two Big Heavyweight KO’s In London As Lawrence Okolie And David Adeleye Have Early Nights – Boxing Results

Tonight on Frank Warren’s show in London, two big and quick heavyweight knockouts were witnessed. First, returning to the ring for the first time since losing his unbeaten record in a battle with Fabio Wardley, David Adeleye laid out the unbeaten Solomon Dacres in the opening session to win the English heavyweight title.

Adeleye, now working with trainer Adam Booth, dropped Dacres with a left hand to the head and he got the stoppage win in less than 90 seconds. Now 13-1(12), Adeleye made a statement tonight, although he said after his quick win that there is “still work to do.” Under Booth, Adeleye could reach his full potential. It will be very interesting to see who 28-year-old “Big D” is matched up against next. Dacres, who is now 9-1(3), goes back to the drawing board.

In his heavyweight debut, former WBO cruiserweight and former WBC bridgerweight champ Lawrence Okolie also got the job done inside a round. After weighing in at an eye-catching 260 pounds, “The Sauce” said he would get the KO win inside four rounds. Instead, it took Okolie less than three minutes.

Facing the once-beaten Hussein Muhamed, Okolie countered a clumsy attack with a right hand to the head that dropped Muhamed. The hurt fighter made it back to his feet, but he was unsteady and buzzed, with the third man soon moving in to rescue him from taking further, needless punishment.

Okolie is now 21-1(16) overall and 1-0(1) as a heavyweight. Muhamed is now 18-2(14).

How far 31 year old Okolie can go as a heavyweight, we will watch and see. Prior to tonight’s easy win, Okolie said he will aim next for the winner of the Zhilei Zhang-Agit Kabayel fight, or maybe for a fight with the aforementioned Wardley. Okolie feels he can win a world title in this, his third-weight division. Maybe he can do so.

Again, those 260 pounds had people talking, and it will be interesting to see how Okolie will fare if he has to go to the late rounds whilst carrying such a weight. Tonight, Okolie had no problems whatsoever.