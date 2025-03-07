Turki Alalshikh’s Decision to Avoid Benavidez vs. Bivol Leaves Fans Questioning His Motives

Fans are furious at Turki Alalshikh after learning that he’s not interested in bidding on a fight between David Benavidez and Dmitry Bivol for a match that would create a lot of excitement. Turki told The Ring that he won’t bid on the WBC-ordered fight between mandatory Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) and undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (24-1, 12 KOs.

Alalshikh’s Message

Alalshikh said, “I think Bivol knows who delivered for him and who hasn’t.” This message hints that Turki delivered the two lucrative fights against Artur Beterbiev for Bivol. Turki says, “My advice to Bivol: Don’t be late because every day something changes.”

This can only mean that Alalshikh wants Bivol to fight the guy who he’s picked out for him next, which will likely be a trilogy match with former four-belt champion Beterbiev (21-1, 20 KOs), who he beat by a twelve-round majority decision last month on February 22nd at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Bivol will now have to vacate his WBC title unless he can pay Benavidez a step aside. Losing that title will take away a lot of the interest in a trilogy match between Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.

The only other potential option that Alalshikh might have in mind for Bivol to fight next would be the winner or loser of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford clash. Bivol would need to wait before taking on one of them.

If ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez were to fight Bivol, he’d likely beat him, and take his undisputed championship trophy home with him. That would render Bivol useless for Turki to use as an opponent for Benavidez. The real problem is that Canelo wouldn’t likely drag his feet and refuse to fight Benavidez.

Turki has Canelo under contract, and he wouldn’t be able to put the superstar against the recognized champion at 175, Benavidez, because he’d refuse to fight him. That could be the real reason why Turki isn’t interested in bidding on the Bivol-Benavidez fight because he’d lose control of the four light heavyweight belts, and he stuck with no one to match Canelo against. He’s not going to want to fight Bivol with him coming off a loss to Benavidez.