Turki Alalshikh: “Let’s Make Boxing Great Again!”

Turki Alalshikh Says “Let’s Make Boxing Great Again,” And The Announced PPV Price For Upcoming February Card Comes As Great News

Taking a line from President-elect Donald Trump, Saudi billionaire Turki Alalshikh has stated how he and his team aim to “get boxing great again.” Taking to social media, Alalshikh gave us some great news for sure, this by confirming that the pay-per-view fee for the upcoming February 22nd mega-card (and mega-card is really the only accurate description for the massively stacked seven-fight card topped by the Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol rematch) will remain low.

“We will make PPV price no more that 19.99 GBP in UK, and in USA and the rest of the world not more than 25.99 USD (We want the fans [to] be happy and enjoy it…Let’s get boxing great again,” Alalshikh

wrote on X.

Some people, upon seeing the stacked February 22 card, have been moved to say that this just might be THE greatest boxing card ever. Maybe. One thing’s for sure, in terms of value for money, the Feb 22 card is truly great. Seven fights, all of them great match ups, a number of them either pick ’em fights or darn close to it, with world titles on the line all over the place. In short, there is nothing not to like here.

Alalshikh and his team could so easily ramp up the PPV price, this to, say, around £30 or even £40, and we fans would likely pay up, so great is the upcoming card. But no, refreshingly, Alalshikh is not looking to rake in as much money as he can. When you’re as rich as Alalshikh is, and when you are a genuine boxing fan who loves the sport as Alalshikh is, things can indeed be great – for the sport, for the fighters, and for us fans.

Frank Warren, who has been around boxing for decades, spoke about how special the February card is, this as he was a guest on Talk Sport today.

“I said at the start of Riyadh Season, this is going to be a game-changer, but even I didn’t realise what a game-changer it was gonna be,” Warren said. “This card on the 22nd is something special. When you look at it, every fight on there is a magnificent fight. I’ve never seen a card like it, it’s so spectacular.”

Agreed. And it will be a fight fan’s for either £19.99 or $25.99. Good times for fight fans.