Towering Kazakh Heavyweight Ivan Dychko Returns To Action With 60-Sec KO Over Denis Bakhtov

What can we make of 30 year old heavyweight puncher/prospect/contender Ivan Dychko? The 30 year old southpaw who stands an impressive and intimidating 6’9,” returned to action last night, having been out of the ring for a full two years. Dychko’s return did not last long, nor did it tax him at all. Dychko wiped out Denis Bakhtov in the opening minute of the first round in Almaty, Kazakhstan, a big right hand sending the 41 year old down and on his back.

Now 10-0 with all ten wins coming via KO, Dychko followed up his nasty 2019 KO of Nate Heaven. But what took him so long? A hugely decorated and accomplished amateur – Dychko is a two-time bronze medal winner at the Olympics and he holds amateur wins over Filip Hrgovic, Zhang Zhilei and Erik Pfeifer and he has also boxed Anthony Joshua, Tony Yoka and Joe Joyce; his amateur record reads 181-18 – Dychko could be a heavyweight to make big moves in the future.

No, Bakhtov is no killer, and he lost his ninth in a row last night, in falling to 39-19(26). But Dychko is a puncher, he is big (very big) and he is a southpaw. This could prove to be three strikes against him, in that the top fighters will be in zero rush to face him, or it could turn out to be three big plusses that work for him. Dychko has sparred the likes of Tyson Fury and he has a ton of experience courtesy of all those amateur fights. Dychko could well prove to be a big man well worth keeping an eye on.

At age 30 (31 next month) Dychko doesn’t figure to have all the time in the world in which to make his move, but 31 is not at all old or advanced for a heavyweight these days. Let’s hope Dychko, who has yet to be extended beyond the third round at pro level, keeps himself active from here on in. There could be some big fights out there for him and soon if he does stay active.