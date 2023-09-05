Tony Bellew Says He’s “Hearing Rumours” Fury Vs. Joshua Could Happen In Africa!

With the apparent failure to get the Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder fight or fights signed, sealed and delivered, comes an additional. Well, maybe. Tony Bellew, who is good mates with Joshua and with Eddie Hearn, says he is “hearing rumours” that talks between Joshua and Wilder have stopped and that the fight now being looked at is, get this…..Tyson Fury against Joshua, in Africa.

Here’s what Bellew said to Bitcoin Casinos:

“I am hearing rumours that [talks between AJ and Wilder’s camps] have stopped at the minute and [Joshua’s camp] are looking more towards Fury Vs. AJ again instead of AJ and Wilder. The talk is of another fight going to Africa, which would be absolutely incredible. Rumble in the Jungle all over again in Zaire or something along those lines.”

It would of course be nice to know just where Bellew is hearing these rumours, and if there is indeed any substance to them at all. Certainly, almost all fight fans will be extremely sceptical here. A Fury-Joshua fight has proven incredibly hard to make all this time, so what makes anyone think it will happen now, in 2024? Also, Fury, in the opinion of some, is only interested these days in “easy” fights, or exhibition affairs that will see him earn a ton of easy money (case in point, Fury’s October bout with Francis Ngannou).

Rumours should perhaps not even be reported on, even if they come from a person (Bellew) who has in the past provided exclusive breaking news. But it’s a slow week news-wise in boxing, so here we are.

What do YOU guys think – could we really get to see Fury Vs. Joshua, Rumble in the Jungle II?

And if so, if Joshua doesn’t fight Wilder, what will Wilder do instead? It’s been almost a full year since Wilder last fought and the former WBC champ is now closing in on his 38th birthday. If Wilder cannot get AJ, what other massive fight or fights are out there for him, if any?