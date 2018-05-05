Tony Bellew crushes David Haye – Results

Tony Bellew scored his 2nd knockout over David Haye in the last 14 months as the former star of “Creed” scored a 5th round stoppage in a battle of former world champions at the O2 Arena in London.





The Epic rematch was shown live and exclusively in the United State on AWE-A Wealth of Entertainment and www.klowdtv.com

Haye came out Early and landed a couple of right hands. After that it was all Bellew in a big way, as in round three, Bellew scored two monstrous knockdowns. the 1st one came from a huge counter right hand. Moments later, it was a smashing left hook to the jaw that sent “The Hayemaker” to the canvas.

Bellew continued to dominate, and in round five, Bellew landed another head turning left hook that sent Haye to the deck for a third time. Bellew ended the fight by landed two hard punches on the ropes, and the bout was stopped at 2:14.

Bellew of Liverpool is now 30-2-1 with 20 knockouts. Haye of London is 28-4.





John Ryder stopped Jamie Cox in round two of their scheduled twelve-round super middleweight bout.

Ryder landed a right to head that Cox went down after a delayed reaction. Cox got up just as referee Ian-John Lewis reached the count of 10 and the bout was called at 50 seconds in round 2.

Ryder of Islington is now 26-4 with 14 knockouts. Cox of Swindon is 25-2.

Emmanuel Rodriguez won the IBF Bantamweight title with a 12 round domination of Paul Butler.





In round one, Rodriguez landed a perfect left hook that deposited Butler on the canvas. Seconds later it was a flurry of shots to the head that put Butler down again. In round three, Butler began to bleed from the nose.

Rodriguez coasted home by boxing and moving for which Butler had no answer for the skilled Rodriguez.

Butler was ineligible to win the vacant title as he checked in 3 1/2 pounds over the 118 pound limit.

Rodriguez of Puerto Rico won by scores of 120-106 twice and 118-108, and is now 18-0. Butler Ellesmere Port is 26-2.

2016 Olympic Silver Medal Winner, Joe Joyce stopped Lenroy Thomas in round 2 of their scheduled 12-round heavyweight bout.

At the end of round one, Joyce landed a left to the body that sent Thomas down at the bell. In round two, Joyce landed two crushing rights rights that sent Thomas down. Joyce ended things with a flush left hook to chin that sent Thomas slowly to his knees. Thomas did not beat the 10 count, and the bout was stopped at 2:36.

Joyce of Putney is 4-0 with 4 knockouts. Thomas of Jamaica is 22-5-1.

Joshua Buatsi remained perfect by stopping Stephane Cuevas in round five of a scheduled eight-round light heavyweight bout.

Buatsi dominated the fight and then landed a huge combination that hurt Cuevas at 50 seconds of round five.

Buatsi, 178.4 lbs of Croydon is now 6-0 with 4 knockouts. Cuevas, 175 lbs of Toulouse, France is 8-2-3.

James Tennyson survived a 2nd round knockdown, and came back to defeat previously undefeated Martin J Ward via 5th round stoppage in a terrific action-packed super featherweight bout.

In round two, Ward dropped Tennyson with a crunching left hook to the body. In round three, Tennyson started to bleed from his nose.

The tide turned in round four when Tennyson began to hurt Ward, and round five, Tennyson landed a big 3 punch combination that sent Ward to the canvas. Moments later, Tennyson landed a flush uppercut that sent Ward Sprawling to the canvas, and the bout was stopped at 2:24.

Tennyson of Dublin is now 22-2 with 18 knockouts. Ward of Brentwood is now 19-1-2.