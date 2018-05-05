Results: Ryan Garcia defeats Jayson Velez

Ryan Garcia (15-0, 13 KOs), the 2017 consensus prospect of the year, scored a unanimous decision victory against seasoned Puerto Rican contender Jayson Velez (26-5-1, 18 KOs) to win the NABF and NABO Super Featherweight Titles on a very special May 4 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN in front of a crowd of 6,625 boxing fans at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. After a hard-fought ten rounds of action, Garcia won with three scores of 99-91.





(Photo Credit: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions)

“I feel good, but I need to learn some things,” said Ryan Garcia. “I need to learn how to handle roughhousing in a tough fight like that. Either way, I’m only 19 years old, so it was a good experience. It taught me a lot. Velez was a durable guy, but I landed a lot of crazy shots as well. I thank Jayson Velez, and I will learn from this experience. I still feel I’m on the fast track to a world-title fight. I beat a guy who fought for a world title.”

“I didn’t think he [Garcia] would last with me, but I was proven wrong,” said Jayson Velez. “He needs a little more experience, but he’s going to be big. He moves well, and was able to keep up with me. He’s a great opponent, and we put on a great show. I’m proud of what we did here.”





In tonight co-main event, Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (28-2, 19 KOs) scored a third-round technical knockout victory after Berlin Abreu (14-2, 12 KOs) of Rio Pierdas, Puerto Rico retired on his stool. O’Sullivan was aggressive, cut the ring, and landed hard hooks to the body and head in this middleweight fight that was initially slated for 10 rounds.

“Abreu could punch, and he caught me with a couple of good ones,” said Gary O’Sullivan. “I came to do my job, and that was to get the win. This win doesn’t compare to what’s waiting for me – I’m waiting for my next big stage. Who knows? You might see me on the next major Mexican Holiday Weekend.”

Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (13-0, 3 KOs) defeated Amarilis Adorno (1-7) of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico via third-round technical knockout in a flyweight battle initially scheduled for six rounds. Estrada cut Amarilis with a punch in the second round and punished her for most of the third. The cut eventually forced the referee to end matters at :38 of the third round.

“I knew I was going to knock her out at some point,” said Seniesa Estrada. “I knew the referee stopped the fight because of the cut over her eye. I just kept landing my left hook aiming for her eye knowing she’d give up soon. I hope that the next time I fight, I really get to show my fans what I’m made of. I want my next fight to be a world title. I’m ready.”





Marvin Cabrera (8-0, 6 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico scored a third-round technical knockout victory against Wilfrido Buelvas (18-9, 12 KOs) of Apartado, Colombia in a scheduled eight-round middleweight clash. Though taking some serious shots in the first round, the southpaw Cabrera gradually wore Buelvas down, stopping him at 1:11 of the third round.

“I felt I was stronger and that recovered quicker in this fight,” said Marvin Cabrera. “I was more conditioned. He caught me in the first round, but that was it. I’m ready for fighters of a different caliber and with more experience. I think I showed that in this fight.”

Richard “Kansas Kid” Acevedo (2-0, 2 KOs), the rising super welterweight prospect of Los Angeles, Calif. scored a first-round knockout win against Edward Aceves (0-4) of Pomona, Calif. Acevedo, who is originally from Garden City, Kansas, punished Aceves to the head and body before forcing the referee to stop the fight :59 of the first round. The fight was initially scheduled for four rounds.

“I felt great,” said Richard Acevedo. “I did this with the support of my team and my brothers. This win especially was for my mom. What’s next? It’s back to the gym on Monday to keep training.”

Garcia vs. Velez was a 10-round fight for the vacant NABO and NABF Super Featherweight Titles presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event was sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fights took place on Friday, May 4, 2018 at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.