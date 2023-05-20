Tonight: Haney vs. Lomachenko – Live Results

In a 50-50 fight tonight on ESPN PPV, lightweight champion Devin Haney, the guy with all the major belts at 135, defends his four titles against underdog Vasyl Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) in an event that starts at 10:00 p.m. ET at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) beats Loma, he could face Gervonta Davis or Shakur Stevenson in a massive PPV fight against either guy.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results below

Complete card:

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko

Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremia Nakathila

Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger

Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill

Floyd Diaz vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra

Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons

Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso

Haney got the boxing world’s attention by pushing Lomachenko hard at their weigh-in on Friday. The move by Haney could result in him being fined, but with his purse being $4 million, he likely won’t be too upset about losing a little of his loot for his action.

“Haney said to Lomachenko this week. He looked at him and goes, ‘I know you’re practicing at hitting on the break,’ and Lomachenko goes, ‘How do you know I’m practicing?’ ‘I know,’ which I also thought was mature and gamesmanship that you normally see from a more mature fighter,” said Max Kellerman on Max on Boxing.

“He’s putting it out there to where if it’s true, Lomachenko now believes that Haney has a spy in his camp, which makes you paranoid.”

“These are all the little skirmishes in the battles that you face before you get to the ultimate war. This is high-level boxing. Anything goes, everything goes, and you just Devin Haney in this big moment exercising those liberties,” said Andre Ward.

“It’s mental warfare. That’s what it is,” said Tim Bradley. “I think once they step foot inside the ring and they get going, Lomachenko is going to test Haney, and he’s going test him late.

“If Haney raises his game with Lomachenko and somewhat passes him, then he can take over the fight, and then he’ll beat Lomachenko. But if Lomachenko thinks Haney isn’t rising to the level he is, Lomachenko can definitely win the back half of this fight and make it tough for Haney to win.”

“I’ll remind everyone that Lomachenko has two losses as a pro. The first one to Orlando Salido was a fight where he’d never been 12 and he was pacing himself. He didn’t really know how to fight on the inside and fight dirty yet, and he almost stopped Salido late.

“In the next one against Teofimo Lopez, he was losing the fight, losing the fight and started to rough Teofimo and started coming on late.

“Does he still have that in him if he’s in this fight, and if he does, can Haney rise to the next level?”

“I believe in what Haney is saying,” said Ward. “If you believe you’re going to be pound-for-pound #1 and send him out of boxing. If you feel that way because he didn’t fight you four years ago, bring all that into the ring. You just got to execute.”

“I don’t think he’s pound-for-pound #1,” said Bradley about Haney.

“He believes he’s the best pound-for-pound fighter,” said Kellerman about Haney.

“He’s supposed to,” said Ward.

“I think he’s seething underneath that he’s not identified like Tank is or Shakur is or someone like that,” said Kellerman about Haney.

“Although he’s a champion, his resume is thin,” said Bradley about Haney. “That’s the reason why everyone isn’t jumping on the bandwagon about Haneey, and that’s the reason why it’s a close fight. A lot of people don’t know who is going to win this fight, including myself.

“I have my opinion just based on the facts. I think it’s going to be Haney, but you just don’t know.”

“Do you know how many guys with the HBOs and the Showtimes of the world, say, ‘This is the guy.’ He wasn’t the guy,” said Ward. “So this is Devin Haney’s route and if he feels that way about it, feel that way. If you feel like you’re being overlooked, feel that way about it.

“What I like about Devin Haney is you see him in the gym. He’s gotten incrementally better and better. People get mad because he did do it his way. They don’t apologize for how they did it. So that rubs people a little bit.

“He’s flashy. He wears his stuff a little bit and lets you know about it. If you feel you’re the #1 in the world, go prove it, but talk your talk and feel that way. Us boxing pundits and experts, we want a lot,” said Ward.

“Some guys aren’t meant to be superstars, but they beat the superstars. Haney maybe one of them,” said Ward, without naming any superstars that Haney has beaten.