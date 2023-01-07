Tonight: Davis vs. Garcia & Ennis vs. Chukhadzhian – Live Results

WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fights Hector Luis Garcia in the main event & future welterweight star Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis battles Karen Chukhadzhian tonight on Showtime PPV. The card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) must win this fight against Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) to set the table for his mega-bout against Ryan Garcia in April on Showtime PPV. Boxing 247 will give live updates & results below.

Tonight’s fight will occur at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Jaron Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) hopes to take the spotlight from Gervonta Davis by scoring an early knockout over Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) in their fight for the vacant interim IBF welterweight title.

If Ennis wins, he’ll be in a position to challenge IBF champion Errol Spence Jr for his title later this year.

Complete card

Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Garcia

Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian

Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa

Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Omar Rosales

Brandun Lee vs. Diego Luque

Travon Marshall vs. Shawn West

Demetrius Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) meets Demond Nicholson (26-4-1, 22 KOs) in a 10 round fight in super middleweight action in the first of three televised fights on Showtime PPV.

Also on the undercard, welterweight contender Rashidi Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) fights Roiman Villa (25-1, 24 KOs) in a 12 round IBF welterweight title eliminator.

“People haven’t seen enough of Gervonta Davis. They think I’m some maniac because I’m a boxer and I’m vicious in the ring,” said Gervonta Davis to Brian Custer’s podcast. “Mayweather Promotions did a great job with me, but it was time to move on to build myself as a businessman and as a fighter.

“Ryan has high hopes,” said Tank Davis when told that Ryan Garcia is predicting a second round knockout of him in April. “He’s a fighter, and fighters are supposed to speak highly of themselves.

“He’s talking and putting in the work, grinding, focusing on Gervonda Davis. We can’t overlook his statement. We just have to be mindful that he’s coming.

“I’ve got to make sure I prepare myself much harder than him. That’s a strong prediction,” Tank said when reminded that Ryan says he’s stopping him early.

“I’m willing to fight for sure,” said Gervonta about a match with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. “Let this Hector and Ryan fight get through, I’m willing to fight in a heartbeat.

“Hopefully, I get in three. Two for sure, but three is pushing,” said Gervonta when asked how many fights he’ll have in 2023. “I definitely want three.”