Tommy & John Fury react to Tyson’s controversial win over Francis Ngannou

Tommy & John Fury looked like they’d just come out of a funeral after witnessing Tyson Fury’s controversial 10 round split decision victory over Francis Ngannou at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The look on John & Tommy’s faces when asked about their thoughts on Fury’s ‘victory’ told the whole story. They looked beyond gloomy like they knew Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) had received a win he didn’t deserve. I half expect the two to start with the sobs with the way sad look on their gobs.

The timing of this is terrible for the Furys. First, it was Tommy Fury with his controversial wins over YouTubers Jake Paul & KSI, and now it’s Tyson.

Fury should do the right thing by giving Ngannou an immediate rematch to show the boxing public that he’s on their side and doesn’t want to live with a tainted win. Of course, we know he’s not going to do that, and will be moving on to face Oleksandr Usyk next in December.

In some respects, it was similar to Fury’s long count victory over Deontay Wilder in 2021 or his twelve round draw against him in 2018, when the referee Jack Reiss surprisingly gave a count while Tyson was totally unconscious on the canvas in the twelfth.

Those were two fights that Wilder should have won by knockout but didn’t, and this enabled Fury to move on and be seen as the #1 heavyweight rather than the guy who was stopped twice by Deontay.

Tonight was just a continuation of that, with Fury winning a controversial decision in a fight that the boxing world saw him losing.

“Well, he keeps getting up off the floor with thunderous punches and winning, and that takes a champion and a half,” said John Fury to Secondsout, reacting to Tyson Fury’s highly controversial win over Francis Ngannou on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

“Of course, I was impressed by him. A big, strong man, the hardest puncher in recorded history, but what happens when the big GK [Gyspy King] gets up off the floor to win?” said John, who left out the ‘controversial’ part.

“This is getting up off the canvas and winning. That’s the heart of a champion, a true champion,” said Tommy Fury, the half-brother of Tyson, who is carving out a living fighting Youtubers. “All credit to Francis Ngannou. He’s a difficult man to box, isn’t he?

“He’s got dynamite in both hands, but Tyson is everything what it means to be a champion. He comes off the floor every time and comes back to win. That’s what it’s about.

“It was the same thing last week. These guys are very difficult to fight, as you can see. A wins and a win, and we move on,” said Tommy about Fury. “He done well. He’s a big, strong guy. That was the hardest fight of his life,” said Tommy about Ngannou. “He was there to do it, and he tried his best.”