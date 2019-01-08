Tom Loeffler Strongly Refutes Suggestions He And GGG Have Split

A short time ago, a story began to circulate, stating that Gennady Golovkin and K2 man Tom Loeffler had parted ways. This came as quite a shock seeing how close Loeffler and the former world middleweight king were. In fact, they still are. Loeffler has taken to twitter to strongly criticise those boxing writers who reported the “split.”





Also, boxing writer Michael Woods dug into the matter and contacted Loeffler and he found out first hand that, no, there has been no move from anyone in Team-GGG. Golovkin is still deciding on which network he will fight on upon his ring return.

Loeffler is especially angry – although not exclusively – at Dan Rafael of ESPN.com, who first put it out there, erroneously, that GGG was parting ways with Loeffler:

“Dan, @GGGBoxing told me today that this is yellow journalism and not to say anything about him or his career without a direct quote from him or myself. Highly irresponsible to write something like this, people now using your tweet to write full articles based on false information,” Loeffler tweeted today.





Woods got in touch with Loeffler and the promoter told him that there is “nothing to report until GGG makes his decision, and that “yes,” reports that say he and Triple-G are splitting or have split are very much false.

So we fans now wait to see what GGG does next: which TV network he chooses to fight on, who he fights next and when. Golovkin of course has not boxed since dropping that very close, and controversial (although not as controversial as fight-one back in September of 2017) decision to Canelo Alvarez – in a fight that many picked as their 2018 Fight of The Year. We hope for a fight-three, ideally this year some time, but before then GGG will make his return. Might it be up at 168, the weight Canelo just fought at, or will the 36 year old with the 38-1-1(34) ledger stay put at middleweight?

It promises to be one of the most eagerly awaited boxing returns in quite some time.